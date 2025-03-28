Lt-Gen Emmanuel Matatu conferred with insignia following promotion

News / National

by Staff reporter

Newly-promoted Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Matatu, was officially conferred with his new rank insignia yesterday at Defence Headquarters following his appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.Lt-Gen Matatu's promotion from the rank of Major-General and subsequent appointment as ZNA Commander took effect immediately, as per the President's directive.The promotion was made in accordance with Section 216 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 89, as well as Sections 11 (1) (a) and 11 (4) of the Defence Act. The law provides that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) may, upon the recommendation of the Minister of Defence and advice from the ZDF Commander, promote an officer for distinguished service or gallant conduct.ZDF Commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, deemed Lt-Gen Matatu suitable for elevation to a higher rank, and the promotion was subsequently approved by President Mnangagwa, acting on the advice of Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.The President's official citation stated: "In terms of Section 216 (2) as read with Section 89 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(4) of the Defence Act, I appoint you, Major-General Emmanuel Matatu, to the rank of Lieutenant-General and Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army. The appointment is with immediate effect."During the conferral ceremony, Gen Sibanda highlighted the responsibilities that come with leading the army."His promotion and appointment come with a lot of responsibilities. Commanding men is not a walk in the park; you are expected to give your best and ensure that the Zimbabwe National Army remains steadfast. I look forward to working with you, and I expect you to exercise firmness, fairness, and discipline so that the army continues to uphold its legacy," said Gen Sibanda.Lt-Gen Matatu expressed gratitude to the President for the recognition, pledging to uphold the values of the ZNA."I want to express my sincere gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Mnangagwa, for promoting me to the rank of Lieutenant-General and appointing me as the Zimbabwe National Army Commander. My appreciation also goes to the Presidium and to you, sir, for considering my promotion," he said."I understand the magnitude of the task ahead of me in preserving the legacy of the Zimbabwe National Army, and I am honored to follow in the footsteps of great commanders who have led before me."As per military tradition, the ZDF will conduct a handover and takeover parade between Lt-Gen Matatu and outgoing Army Commander, Lt-Gen Nhamo Anselem Sanyatwe, who has retired and been appointed as Minister of Sports, Recreation, and Arts. The parade will symbolize the formal transfer of command within the ZNA.