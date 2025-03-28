Latest News Editor's Choice


BornFreesforED condemn planned protests

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The BornFreesforED movement has strongly criticized calls for protests in Zimbabwe, describing them as reckless and counter-revolutionary acts that serve no genuine purpose except to advance neo-colonial interests aimed at undermining national sovereignty and economic progress.

In a statement, BornFreesforED National Chairperson Mr. Lesimen Humbe denounced the planned demonstrations, emphasizing that they pose a threat to the stability and development of the nation.

"At a time when Zimbabwe is making great strides under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, we reject any form of political adventurism that seeks to derail the gains of the Second Republic. These so-called protests are not in the best interest of the people but rather a desperate act by political opportunists who refuse to engage within the legitimate structures provided for democratic discourse," said Mr. Humbe.

He urged all progressive Zimbabweans to reject what he termed as acts of economic sabotage and political anarchy. Mr. Humbe stressed that the true path to national development lies in unity, hard work, and unwavering support for the government, not in "reckless street theatrics that benefit only those who wish to keep Zimbabwe subjugated under external influence."

"BornFreesforED urges every Zimbabwean, especially the youth, to safeguard the peace, stability, and economic trajectory set by President ED Mnangagwa. Our generation will not be used as pawns in foreign-sponsored schemes aimed at reversing the progress we have made."

He further reiterated the organization's commitment to defending Zimbabwe's sovereignty and maintaining peace and order.

"We stand firm in defending Zimbabwe's sovereignty and remain committed to the principles of peace, order, and national development. Let us reject lawlessness and continue working towards a prosperous Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa," he said.

The BornFreesforED movement, an affiliate group aligned with the ruling party, has been vocal in promoting government policies and discouraging what it views as disruptive opposition tactics. The organization believes that protests disrupt economic activities and hinder the country's developmental agenda.

As tensions rise over political and economic grievances, Zimbabweans remain divided on the effectiveness of protests as a means of addressing national challenges. However, government supporters, including BornFreesforED, insist that constructive engagement through established political channels is the only viable path to sustainable national progress.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Matatu, #Insignia

