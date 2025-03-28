Zimbabweans jailed for killing South African soldier

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four Zimbabwean nationals based in South Africa were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court after being convicted of murdering a soldier in 2022.The convicts - Cuthbert Ndlovu Malatjila (22) from Winterveldt, Talent Moyo (31) from Oukasie, James Muzora (26), and Luckson Simbarashe Ruchapu (28), both from Mabopane - were found guilty of the premeditated murder of South African soldier Joel Karabo Sekano and bystander Edward Karabo Dire.In addition to the life sentences, the court handed them 15 years' direct imprisonment each for four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years each for three counts of attempted murder. Malatjila, Muzora, and Moyo were further sentenced to a collective 25 years for two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and 12 months each for two counts of possession of ammunition. Meanwhile, Malatjila, Ruchapu, and Muzora received an additional 12 months each for being in South Africa illegally.Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria, Miss Lumka Mahanjana, confirmed that the court ruled all sentences would run concurrently with the life terms. Additionally, the accused were declared unfit to possess firearms.According to the NPA, on the evening of June 16, 2022, Sekano and a friend were outside his residence in Masakeng Section, Oukasie, when the four men approached them. The gang robbed them of their cell phones and wallets before striking Sekano's friend on the head with a firearm, leaving him unconscious. Sekano was then fatally shot, and the perpetrators fled with his firearm.After regaining consciousness, Sekano's friend alerted his mother, and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.Later that night, the gang targeted a group of five men outside a house in Phase 2, Oukasie, robbing them of cell phones, money, and a television. In the early hours of June 17, 2022, they struck again, targeting a family gathered around a fire. Holding the victims at gunpoint, they stole cash and cell phones before fleeing.Two family members later tracked Malatjila and Muzora to a nearby tavern. When confronted, the suspects opened fire inside the establishment, injuring four people. Bystander Edward Karabo Dire succumbed to his injuries at the scene.Following extensive investigations by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the four men were arrested and remained in custody throughout the trial. Despite pleading not guilty, they were convicted based on compelling evidence presented by the State.During sentencing, the defense requested leniency, citing the accused's young ages and family responsibilities. However, lead prosecutor Advocate Michael Shivuri argued for the prescribed minimum sentence, emphasizing the severity of the crimes."These individuals were on a violent crime spree, taking the lives of two innocent people and attempting to kill others. They showed no respect for human life and had no regard for the law," Shivuri said.The sentencing serves as a stern warning against violent crime, reinforcing South Africa's commitment to justice and public safety.