Zwigananda FC owner raises atakes ahead of Highlanders clash

by Staff reporter
Harare businessman and free-spending Scottland owner, Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya, has increased his players' winning bonuses from the usual US$500 to US$800 per player ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) showdown with Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Scottland, who are playing outside Harare for the first time since joining the elite league, are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season against Ngezi Platinum Stars just before the international break. They had won their first two matches against Triangle and Caps United without conceding a goal before their unbeaten run was ended.

Sakupwanya, visibly disappointed after the Ngezi loss, has backed his team to bounce back in style. He has even gone as far as predicting a commanding victory over Highlanders.

"That one, we are winning, and I can give you the scoreline," said Scott confidently. "We are definitely winning 4-0."

Despite his high expectations for the match, Sakupwanya remains grounded in terms of long-term goals, stating that his team is still learning the ropes in the PSL and is not chasing the title this season.

"Right now, we are not looking to be number one, number two, number three, or number four. We are looking at maybe number five. I said to my coach, ‘I am happy if you are number five so that we can just understand the demands of the league'," he said.

"It's not about the fact that our team bought a lot of players, but the coach needs time to create combinations with the players that he has. It's a process. We are saying we are not looking to win the league title, but if we do, it's by God's grace."

Scottland made waves in the transfer market, acquiring some of the country's best talent, including defender Peter Muduhwa and striker Lynoth Chikuhwa from Highlanders.

The team's recent defeat to Ngezi saw them drop to third place on the league table, with fellow PSL newcomers MWOS taking over the top spot.

Highlanders, expecting a large turnout for the match, have increased gate charges from US$3 to US$5 for the cheapest ticket. Scottland, with their flashy approach, have drawn significant crowds, with their match against Caps United attracting around 11,000 paying fans. A similarly packed stadium is expected at Barbourfields tomorrow.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has confirmed that his squad is injury-free going into the match. Scottland's coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, acknowledged that they are now a team to beat and anticipates a tough contest.

Six of his players, including Khama Billiat, Peter Muduhwa, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Machope, Walter Musona, and Godknows Murwira, were on international duty. Billiat and Musona featured in the national team's two matches, while the other four will be fresh and ready for the clash.

With both teams keen to make a statement, the encounter promises to be a thrilling affair.

Source - The Herald
