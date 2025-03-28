Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZETDC introduces dodgy mandatory $25 electrical inspections fee

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced a mandatory US$25 fee for inspections and re-inspections of electrical installations across the country. This measure aims to enhance safety and reliability within Zimbabwe's electrical infrastructure, following a rise in house fires and electrical accidents.

In a public notice, ZETDC emphasized the importance of these inspections, stating that they are not merely procedural but crucial in preventing potentially devastating incidents. The power utility warned that unsafe wiring, faulty connections, and non-compliant installations pose serious risks to both electricity users and the general public.

ZETDC highlighted that its priority is to ensure all electrical systems meet the highest safety standards. The inspections will help identify and rectify potential hazards, thereby minimizing the risk of electrical fires, electric shocks, and other dangers.

In addition to the US$25 statutory inspection fee, owners of generators will also be required to pay verification and safety inspection fees, depending on the generator's capacity. For generators with a capacity of up to 100KW, the verification fee is set at US$5, while those exceeding 100KW will attract a US$50 charge. An advanced safety inspection for generators below 100KW will cost US$20, while those above this threshold will be charged US$100. Prototype generators below 100KW will also attract a US$100 fee.

ZETDC has advised that all payments should be made through official payment platforms, and customers will receive a receipt as proof of payment. The company has warned against making payments to individuals during the inspection process to prevent potential fraud.

Acknowledging the potential inconvenience these inspections may cause, ZETDC has urged customers to cooperate fully with inspection teams. The company reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of households and properties, stating that compliance with these requirements will contribute to a safer electrical environment for all Zimbabweans.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zesa, #Fees, #Dodgy

Comments


Must Read

King Mzilikazi and the MaKoni (Mabvakure) people

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Geza Revolution gaining ground

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe's worst-designed city: Zimre Park, Ruwa

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabweans' Dilemma: To Support the Geza Revolution or Not?

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Instead of focusing on crushing public dissent, a wise leader would have addressed their grievances

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa contemplates declaring State of Emergency?

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

CID officer up for second murder charge

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Midlands State University pushing to promote a Shona-centric education system

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zwigananda FC owner raises atakes ahead of Highlanders clash

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for killing South African soldier

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

BornFreesforED condemn planned protests

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Lt-Gen Emmanuel Matatu conferred with insignia following promotion

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory in Glen View

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

5 more suspects appear in court over Chivayo lobola robbery

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

War veterans faction condemn planned protests

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Geza's selective apology fails to extend the same for Gukurahundi atrocities

14 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

22 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

22 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

22 hrs ago | 5318 Views

12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

23 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

23 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers moonlight as street vendors

23 hrs ago | 977 Views

Judge faces serious allegations of attempting to defraud Zimasco

23 hrs ago | 657 Views

Who is Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu?

23 hrs ago | 11630 Views

Lt Gen Sanyatwe dilemma revealed

23 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Who is winning, Mnangagwa or Chiwenga?

23 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabweans reduced to a placid, apathetic lot with no agency

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chivayo splashes R4.2 million on Cars for security team in South Africa

24 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Cars firebombed outside Chivayo, Tagwirei's properties

24 hrs ago | 3246 Views

ED 2030 Agenda: The one seeking selfish ambition, dividing the nation and threatening national stability

24 hrs ago | 353 Views

Why should citizens pay for ZESA's failure to provide reliable power

24 hrs ago | 254 Views

Actions for defense of African countries took place in European capitals

28 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 109 Views

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

28 Mar 2025 at 05:49hrs | 2388 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

28 Mar 2025 at 05:48hrs | 2363 Views

Warriors court Morocco

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 637 Views

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 459 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 455 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 494 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 351 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 165 Views

Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

28 Mar 2025 at 05:45hrs | 151 Views

Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

28 Mar 2025 at 05:44hrs | 235 Views

Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

28 Mar 2025 at 05:44hrs | 287 Views

Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

28 Mar 2025 at 05:43hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwe security services on high alert

28 Mar 2025 at 05:42hrs | 329 Views

Zimbabwe engages diaspora community to boost investment

28 Mar 2025 at 05:42hrs | 104 Views

Zimra manager in court

28 Mar 2025 at 05:41hrs | 489 Views

Bafana Bafana must be sanctioned by Fifa for cheating

28 Mar 2025 at 05:41hrs | 880 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation drops to 0% in March 2025

28 Mar 2025 at 05:40hrs | 168 Views