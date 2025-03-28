ZETDC introduces dodgy mandatory $25 electrical inspections fee

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced a mandatory US$25 fee for inspections and re-inspections of electrical installations across the country. This measure aims to enhance safety and reliability within Zimbabwe's electrical infrastructure, following a rise in house fires and electrical accidents.In a public notice, ZETDC emphasized the importance of these inspections, stating that they are not merely procedural but crucial in preventing potentially devastating incidents. The power utility warned that unsafe wiring, faulty connections, and non-compliant installations pose serious risks to both electricity users and the general public.ZETDC highlighted that its priority is to ensure all electrical systems meet the highest safety standards. The inspections will help identify and rectify potential hazards, thereby minimizing the risk of electrical fires, electric shocks, and other dangers.In addition to the US$25 statutory inspection fee, owners of generators will also be required to pay verification and safety inspection fees, depending on the generator's capacity. For generators with a capacity of up to 100KW, the verification fee is set at US$5, while those exceeding 100KW will attract a US$50 charge. An advanced safety inspection for generators below 100KW will cost US$20, while those above this threshold will be charged US$100. Prototype generators below 100KW will also attract a US$100 fee.ZETDC has advised that all payments should be made through official payment platforms, and customers will receive a receipt as proof of payment. The company has warned against making payments to individuals during the inspection process to prevent potential fraud.Acknowledging the potential inconvenience these inspections may cause, ZETDC has urged customers to cooperate fully with inspection teams. The company reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of households and properties, stating that compliance with these requirements will contribute to a safer electrical environment for all Zimbabweans.