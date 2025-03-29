Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo city council struggles with ambulance shortage

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is facing a critical shortage of ambulances, significantly impacting its ability to provide emergency medical services. Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou revealed that the city's fire and ambulance department requires at least 30 ambulances to function optimally but currently operates with only seven.
Speaking at a handover ceremony on Friday—held alongside a pass-out parade for the city's latest group of graduating firefighters—Zhou emphasized the urgent need for more ambulances. She acknowledged that while five of the available ambulances are fully equipped with state-of-the-art life support systems, the remaining two require further upgrades.

"We need more ambulances in our department. We only have seven out of the required 30, which has affected our ability to deliver services when residents need them most," Zhou stated.

She further noted that some older ambulances had been restored, temporarily increasing the number of operational vehicles. However, the two resuscitated ambulances lack essential life support equipment, limiting their effectiveness to patient transportation.

Due to this shortage, BCC often refers emergency calls to private ambulance providers when demand exceeds capacity. However, this measure has been met with resistance from residents who prefer municipal services.

"There have been instances where we have advised residents to seek services from alternative providers due to overwhelming demand, but this has been met with strong resistance. We urge residents to understand the challenges we face due to the shortage of ambulances," Zhou explained.

Despite these challenges, BCC recently received additional fire trucks and equipment through Operation Florian, an initiative aimed at strengthening emergency response capabilities. However, the city remains in dire need of more ambulances to adequately serve its population.

As the council seeks solutions to address the shortfall, stakeholders are urged to support efforts to improve emergency medical response services in Bulawayo.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF plot to oust Chiwenga thwarted

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mwonzora accuses Judiciary of undermining MDC Over ED2030 opposition

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe's power supplies improve on Kariba water boost

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police marathon postponed

29 Mar 2025 at 17:17hrs | 741 Views

Zimbabwean police officers receive unexpected $50 payment?

29 Mar 2025 at 17:11hrs | 4014 Views

The idea of Zimbabwe and Matabeleland question

29 Mar 2025 at 17:01hrs | 1245 Views

Chibaya, Machingauta convicted for unlawful gathering

29 Mar 2025 at 16:48hrs | 951 Views

Business as usual on March 31, says War veterans faction

29 Mar 2025 at 16:48hrs | 1144 Views

King Mzilikazi and the MaKoni (Mabvakure) people

29 Mar 2025 at 09:49hrs | 1402 Views

Geza Revolution gaining ground

29 Mar 2025 at 09:46hrs | 4286 Views

Zimbabwe's worst-designed city: Zimre Park, Ruwa

29 Mar 2025 at 09:43hrs | 866 Views

Zimbabweans' Dilemma: To Support the Geza Revolution or Not?

29 Mar 2025 at 09:40hrs | 643 Views

Instead of focusing on crushing public dissent, a wise leader would have addressed their grievances

29 Mar 2025 at 09:37hrs | 396 Views

Mnangagwa contemplates declaring State of Emergency?

29 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 3189 Views

CID officer up for second murder charge

29 Mar 2025 at 08:38hrs | 1398 Views

Midlands State University pushing to promote a Shona-centric education system

29 Mar 2025 at 08:32hrs | 4472 Views

ZETDC introduces dodgy mandatory $25 electrical inspections fee

29 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 556 Views

Zwigananda FC owner raises atakes ahead of Highlanders clash

29 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 591 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for killing South African soldier

29 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 473 Views

BornFreesforED condemn planned protests

29 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 109 Views

Lt-Gen Emmanuel Matatu conferred with insignia following promotion

29 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 339 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory in Glen View

29 Mar 2025 at 08:25hrs | 88 Views

5 more suspects appear in court over Chivayo lobola robbery

29 Mar 2025 at 08:24hrs | 371 Views

War veterans faction condemn planned protests

29 Mar 2025 at 08:24hrs | 158 Views

Geza's selective apology fails to extend the same for Gukurahundi atrocities

28 Mar 2025 at 21:13hrs | 1516 Views

Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

28 Mar 2025 at 13:53hrs | 3685 Views

Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

28 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 909 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

28 Mar 2025 at 12:59hrs | 8105 Views

12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

28 Mar 2025 at 12:48hrs | 2275 Views

Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

28 Mar 2025 at 12:45hrs | 2212 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers moonlight as street vendors

28 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 1082 Views

Judge faces serious allegations of attempting to defraud Zimasco

28 Mar 2025 at 12:28hrs | 1132 Views

Who is Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu?

28 Mar 2025 at 12:23hrs | 27292 Views

Lt Gen Sanyatwe dilemma revealed

28 Mar 2025 at 12:00hrs | 1786 Views

Who is winning, Mnangagwa or Chiwenga?

28 Mar 2025 at 11:56hrs | 1974 Views

Zimbabweans reduced to a placid, apathetic lot with no agency

28 Mar 2025 at 11:54hrs | 243 Views

Chivayo splashes R4.2 million on Cars for security team in South Africa

28 Mar 2025 at 11:40hrs | 2791 Views

Cars firebombed outside Chivayo, Tagwirei's properties

28 Mar 2025 at 11:40hrs | 3436 Views

ED 2030 Agenda: The one seeking selfish ambition, dividing the nation and threatening national stability

28 Mar 2025 at 11:37hrs | 477 Views

Why should citizens pay for ZESA's failure to provide reliable power

28 Mar 2025 at 11:29hrs | 288 Views

Actions for defense of African countries took place in European capitals

28 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 115 Views

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

28 Mar 2025 at 05:49hrs | 2532 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

28 Mar 2025 at 05:48hrs | 2455 Views

Warriors court Morocco

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 653 Views

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 478 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 468 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 510 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 366 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 181 Views