Mwonzora accuses Judiciary of undermining MDC Over ED2030 opposition

News / National

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has accused the judiciary of attempting to destabilize his party following its vocal opposition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged bid for a third term. Mwonzora claims that a recent High Court ruling nullifying the MDC's 2022 congress is a deliberate move to weaken the party's leadership and undermine its resistance to constitutional amendments that could extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond 2028.Speaking at a press conference in Bulawayo on Sunday, Mwonzora reaffirmed the MDC's role in leading the fight against the so-called "2030 agenda," which he claims seeks to prolong Mnangagwa's rule."It was the MDC which held a press conference in Harare in January this year to announce its opposition to the machinations of Zanu PF in trying to give President Mnangagwa a third term. We were then joined by other political parties, civil society organizations, the church, and war veterans," he said.Mwonzora described the High Court ruling, issued by Justice Hapias Zhou, as politically motivated. The ruling cited procedural issues, including the MDC providing 24 days' notice instead of the required 30 and an incomplete women's congress, as grounds for nullification. He dismissed these as minor technicalities, highlighting that previous MDC congresses had also deferred certain aspects without invalidating the entire process."Strangely, after making our opposition to the third term very clear, we were hit by a judgment by Justice Zhou that nullified our 2022 congress. I think it was an attempt to make the MDC leaderless or to get into camps," Mwonzora stated.Mwonzora further suggested that the timing of the ruling pointed to possible state interference, noting that the case was lodged in 2022 but remained inactive until 2025—coinciding with the MDC's vocal opposition to Mnangagwa's third-term ambitions."We can't say for sure, but a series of coincidences point to the hand of the state. This judgment is very unsound and illogical," he added.Despite the court ruling, Mwonzora reassured MDC supporters that the party remained intact, having already filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, which effectively suspends the judgment."Even if we had not appealed, this judgment does not affect anything. In fact, it restores the leadership as elected at the extraordinary congress, and I remain the leader. Whoever did the math did not calculate well because they left me in charge again," he said.He also dismissed claims that the ruling reinstated individuals previously expelled from the party, including former vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri."The judgment does not reinstate people who were fired from the MDC. It also does not restore Mudzuri as vice president. In fact, the judgment says the national council cannot sit as a continuation of congress. Mudzuri was elected vice president after the extraordinary congress by the national council," he explained.Mwonzora revealed that the MDC has initiated dialogue with Mudzuri's faction, appointing a team led by Gift Chimanikire to facilitate talks."Our door is open, but we must be bound by certain values – freedom, justice, equality, and solidarity. These are the social democratic values that must bind us," he emphasized.Reiterating his party's firm opposition to any constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa a third term, Mwonzora declared that the MDC would actively campaign against such a move."Our constitution is very clear that a person will run the affairs of the country for a maximum of 10 years, after which they must go home. On that point, we put the government and the people of Zimbabwe on notice that, as the MDC, we are going to vote no in a referendum," he stated.