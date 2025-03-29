Zimbabwe concerned over foreign hand in Geza protests

News / National

by Staff reporter

Security forces are fully prepared to handle any disturbances, and the Government remains resolutely committed to ensuring national stability, the Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, has said.Addressing citizens in Gutu South yesterday, Minister Matuke warned against actions that threaten public order and urged the public to remain calm. He emphasised that protecting citizens' safety remains the Government's top priority, with all necessary measures in place to ensure communities remain secure and daily activities continue uninterrupted.The Zimbabwe Republic Police also confirmed comprehensive nationwide deployments to maintain public safety."I want to assure every citizen that your security is our top priority. Comprehensive measures are in place to safeguard our society. Our security forces are well-prepared to handle any potential disruptions while ensuring that people going about their daily business are respected and protected," said Minister Matuke.While acknowledging citizens' right to lawful protest, the minister firmly opposed any actions that could endanger public safety."In the spirit of promoting calm and resilience, I encourage all citizens to continue with their daily business as usual. There is no need for undue anxiety or panic," he said."We must collectively focus on our national priorities that enhance welfare and progress, rather than be distracted by rogue elements."Minister Matuke warned that security forces would respond decisively to any threats posed by malcontents."Our security apparatus is equipped to handle the situation, and anyone attempting to incite violence or chaos will be dealt with swiftly and decisively. We call upon every citizen to show restraint."He further highlighted concerns over potential foreign influence behind attempts to disrupt national stability."We are concerned about a concerted effort to undermine our stability and foster discord within our society. I urge all citizens to remain vigilant against such foreign-funded threats."On Saturday, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere urged Zimbabweans to go about their business as usual, assuring that law enforcement agencies remain on high alert to guarantee security and peace."As official Government spokesman, I would like to assure the nation that peace and stability will continue to prevail in our country in terms of the Constitution, including on March 31, 2025. All Zimbabweans should disregard misinformation and disinformation being peddled on social media platforms by cyber terrorists," said Dr Muswere."We also assure the people that law enforcement agencies have more than enough capacity to deal with any illegal activities that might take place. As a Government, we have taken note of artificial intelligence-generated videos and messages from comedian-cum-terrorists who seek to misinform and dis-inform the public. Those who want to create despondency, alarm, and anarchy will be dealt with in terms of the law. No one has the right to overthrow a constitutionally elected Government. So, labour, business, learners, students, and the generality of Zimbabweans should continue their business as usual, as the security sector has more than enough capacity to deal with any illegal activities."Dr Muswere dismissed the calls for protests as an attempt to create a false narrative of a political crisis."We urge Zimbabweans not to participate in these illegal activities, which are aimed at creating a false narrative of a political crisis in the country. These actions are criminal and undermine the constitutional rights of freedom of assembly," he said.Last Thursday, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe assured the public that security services were on high alert, ensuring that citizens and visitors to the country remain safe and can engage in socio-economic activities without fear.Yesterday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi echoed these sentiments, affirming that it would be business as usual across the country."The police have made adequate deployments throughout the country. Those using public transport or private vehicles should not fear. Businesses and schools should operate normally," said Commissioner Nyathi.He also issued a stern warning against social media misuse."We are aware of individuals spreading threats online, discouraging work attendance or public transport use. Once identified, they will face the full force of the law."Nationwide, normalcy prevailed yesterday, with businesses operating, churches holding services, and social activities continuing undisturbed. Harare's commercial centres remained busy, and transport services operated smoothly.Passengers Association Coordinator Tafadzwa Goliati said: "Harare is operating normally, with no major disruptions. Commuters should proceed with their daily routines."Religious services across the capital proceeded without concern, with congregants focusing on worship rather than protest fears.During Sunday sermons, church leaders emphasised the importance of respecting Government authority to promote peace and national development. Many sermons referenced Romans 13 in the New Testament, which discusses the relationship between Christians and governing authorities.One church leader remarked, "We shared Apostle Paul's message in the Book of Romans 13, which highlights that rulers are meant to be a source of good, rewarding those who do right and punishing wrongdoers. Paul describes the government as a servant of God for maintaining order."The sermons encouraged congregants to pray for peace and unity, emphasizing the need for personal and national development. The leaders acknowledged the presence of individuals with negative attitudes, likening them to Tobiah from the Book of Nehemiah, who criticized the rebuilding efforts in Jerusalem."Among the people, we have those with evil thoughts who do not emulate the good work being done by President Mnangagwa," one church leader noted.The church leaders reiterated that Christians should not only obey civil laws but also fulfill their moral obligations, such as paying taxes and showing respect to those in authority. They also referenced the concluding verses of Romans 13, which call for love among individuals, stating that "love fulfils the law."With security forces on high alert and businesses operating as usual, the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to peace and national stability.