Chivayo shields Mnangagwa from Geza

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
After facing a series of threats from combative war veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Runesu Geza and his supporters, Zanu-PF-linked businessman Wicknell Chivayo has come out strongly in defense of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, denouncing planned nationwide protests.

Mnangagwa is under growing pressure from a disgruntled faction of war veterans, led by Geza, who are calling for his removal, accusing him of fostering corruption and failing in governance. The protest threats have prompted the government to deploy security forces to quell any potential demonstrations.

Controversial businessman Chivayo dismissed Geza as lacking political influence, urging Zimbabweans not to take him seriously.

"Zimbabwe is a peaceful nation, known for its educated and responsible citizens, most of whom carry Christian values and are law-abiding. The reckless call for an illegal uprising and incitement to violence is totally unZimbabwean and must be rejected by every peace-loving citizen.

"At the centre of this chaos is an individual who no longer deserves the respected title of 'Cde' but a chap called Blessed Geza, a useless, failed politician and fugitive from justice, whose only remaining strategy is to provoke instability from his self-imposed exile.

"Expelled from Zanu-PF for his dishonourable conduct, Geza has become a political nonentity, desperately trying to stay relevant by leading a criminal cartel of fugitives and bitter opposition remnants," Chivayo said in a social media post.

Chivayo has become a target of Geza's accusations, with claims that he has benefited from government corruption. Last year, Chivayo was implicated in controversy after allegedly fronting a company that secured a US$100 million tender from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply materials for the 2023 general elections.

Geza has also issued warnings against Chivayo and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei. In a suspicious incident, vehicles were set on fire Thursday night at premises linked to both business tycoons.

Chivayo equated the March 31 protests to acts of terrorism against the government.

"To shift from legal and peaceful demonstrations and start burning vehicles, destroying property belonging to innocent individuals, and calling for the violent removal of a government is illegal, treasonous, and easily qualifies as terrorism.

"No serious, patriotic Zimbabwean should entertain this. I urge all citizens to ignore the empty call to protest tomorrow or on any other day called for by anarchists such as Geza. Let us all continue normally with our lives tomorrow and beyond," Chivayo added.

The call for protests has exposed the simmering factional battles within Zanu-PF. During Thursday's Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting, Mnangagwa issued a stern warning to party members supporting Geza.

Chivayo further stated that those eyeing leadership should wait for Mnangagwa's term to end in 2028.

"President Mnangagwa still has three full years remaining in his term, and he has publicly pledged to step down at the end of it—as a true constitutionalist. If anyone has ambitions, they must respect party processes and wait for the next congress.

"When that time comes, I personally will support whoever has been democratically elected, with every prayer and every cent I have saved, to ensure we keep Zanu-PF as the ruling party forever and ever," he concluded.

Source - NewZimbabwe

