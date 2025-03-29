Latest News Editor's Choice


Wutawunashe calls for prayers for Geza

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The founder and leader of the Family of God Church (FOG), Bishop Andrew Wutawunashe, has urged his church members to pray for outspoken war veteran Blessed Runesu 'Bombshell' Geza, amid rising tensions over planned anti-government protests.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Wutawunashe emphasized the need to recognize Geza's contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation and acknowledged his frustrations over the country's state of affairs.

"There is one man we left out, and today I want you to pray for him. This man fought for the liberation of this country, amen, and at some point, when he saw the problems which pained him, he decided just like his name - that this country needs a bath.

"Deep in the heart of that man is something that just says this country needs a bath, that's why his name is Geza.

"And today, Comrade Geza, we want you to know that we appreciate all the sacrifices you did for our nation and the desires you have that the wrongs to the things that are negative, may be righted in our nation," said Wutawunashe.

Wutawunashe's call for prayers comes after he previously denounced the calls for protests, warning that the movement was akin to "attempting to crucify their own liberator," referring to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He urged Zimbabweans to embrace peace and avoid actions that could destabilize the country.

Geza has been vocal in calling for Mnangagwa's removal, citing corruption and governance failures. His messages have gained traction among a segment of war veterans and opposition figures, raising alarm within the ruling Zanu-PF and State security agencies.

Authorities have responded by deploying security personnel, including officers, water cannons, and patrol trucks, to deter any unrest. Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has called for peace and stability amid the rising tensions that have become a direct challenge to his leadership.

As Zimbabwe grapples with political uncertainty, Wutawunashe's appeal for prayer underscores the complex dynamics at play, blending religious influence with the ongoing national discourse over governance and accountability.

Source - NewZimbabwe

