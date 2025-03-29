Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vet cries foul over Nkomo memorial

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) ex-combatant has accused the Matobo Rural District Council (RDC) of blocking his efforts to construct a memorial site in honour of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

Linganiso Mdabuko Nyathi, the founding national chairperson of the Lalangwe Mbambangwe Memorial Trust, claims he has faced resistance from the council since applying for land for the project 15 years ago. He alleges that his proposal to construct the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo School of Tourism and Hospitality in the district has been repeatedly denied.

Nyathi believes that the council is failing to acknowledge Nkomo's contributions to Zimbabwe both before and after independence in 1980.

"It is time we give full respect to the late Father Zimbabwe, also known as the Lion of Africa during the liberation war," Nyathi said. "Nkomo's revolutionary political and social legacy remains a powerful message and testimony to the people."

"As a ZPRA cadre and founder of the trust, I feel there is a need to set up a school of thought and an ideological platform to embrace the contributions of all heroes without political affiliation."

Frustrated by Matobo RDC's response, Nyathi has since turned to the Bulawayo City Council in search of land.

"I have approached the Bulawayo City Council, and they advised me to identify a suitable piece of land and inform them," he said. "I recently identified two locations—one in Entumbane, which the council deemed unsuitable, and another in Tshabalala, which was already earmarked for a school."

"I am happy that Bulawayo City Council is cooperating and willing to assist. Hopefully, I will get the land and start the project."

However, Matobo RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elvis Sibanda dismissed Nyathi's claims, stating that the project was hindered by heritage site regulations.

"Council and physical planning identified an area long ago, but after public consultations, stakeholders objected to the site, citing its location within a World Heritage area," Sibanda said.

"Nyathi and his team were advised to choose a different site, but they insisted on their preferred location. If they were serious about the project, they would have identified an alternative site in consultation with communities, traditional leaders, and the council."

Sibanda further stated that the council supports development and does not intend to block the initiative.

The project was initially planned for Maphisa in Kezi, an area significant to Nkomo's legacy.

Nkomo, the founder and leader of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), played a crucial role in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle against white minority rule in the 1970s. He is widely regarded as a principled leader who fought for unity and equality.

In 1982, the late President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF-led government launched the infamous Gukurahundi campaign in Matabeleland and Midlands, leading to Nkomo's exile. More than 20,000 civilians lost their lives during the massacres.

The signing of the 1987 Unity Accord between ZANU and ZAPU paved the way for Nkomo to become Vice President. He served in this role until his passing on July 1, 1999, at the age of 82 due to prostate cancer.

Nyathi remains hopeful that the project will eventually find support and materialize as a lasting tribute to Nkomo's legacy.

Source - southern eye

