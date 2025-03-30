Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP Farayi Taruvinga dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Insiza North Member of Parliament (MP), Farayi Taruvinga, has died at the age of 54 after a prolonged battle with cancer.Taruvinga, a Zanu-PF legislator and businessman, was the owner of Progress Mines in Filabusi and was widely respected for his dedication to local development. He played a key role in advocating for infrastructure improvements, economic empowerment, and job creation in his constituency.Zanu PF officials and community members have expressed their condolences, describing him as a committed leader who prioritized the needs of his people.Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.