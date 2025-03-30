Zimbabwe grinds to a halt as citizens protest against Mnangagwa's rule

News / National

Zimbabweans across the country staged a nationwide stayaway protest today, March 31, in a bold demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, which they accuse of corruption, economic mismanagement, and repression.The mass action, informally dubbed the Geza Revolution after war veteran leader Blessed Geza, saw urban centers largely deserted as businesses, shops, schools, and public institutions remained closed. From Chirundu in the north to Beitbridge in the south, and across major cities like Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Masvingo, and Mutare, citizens heeded the call to protest by staying home.The demonstration, organized by war veterans aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's faction within Zanu-PF, is widely seen as Mnangagwa's most significant political test since January 2019, when his administration violently cracked down on fuel protests, leaving at least 17 people dead.While the stayaway was largely peaceful, there were reports of minor skirmishes, particularly at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare, where police dispersed small groups attempting to march. Security forces maintained a heavy presence in urban areas, but the military, often seen as Zimbabwe's ultimate power broker, was notably absent.The protest highlights intensifying factional battles within Zanu-PF, as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga's camps clash over leadership succession. Mnangagwa's allies have been pushing for a constitutional amendment to extend his rule beyond 2028, a move that has sparked outrage even within his own party.The war veterans, traditionally staunch allies of the ruling party, have now turned against Mnangagwa, calling for his resignation and backing Chiwenga's camp. While their mobilization efforts were weak, the overwhelming public participation in the stayaway suggests widespread discontent with Mnangagwa's rule."The war veterans may have their own political motives, but the people are sending a message: they agree that Mnangagwa has failed," said one political analyst. "This is a convergence of frustration, and it's a warning of bigger unrest ahead."Notably absent from today's protests was Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa. Sources close to him say he is wary of aligning with a factional Zanu-PF power struggle, preferring instead to push for a broad-based national movement to demand democratic change.Chamisa's allies reportedly fear a repeat of November 2017, when public discontent was exploited by the military to remove former President Robert Mugabe, only to replace him with another Zanu-PF leader—Mnangagwa.The stayaway delivered a heavy blow to Zimbabwe's already fragile economy, grinding commercial activity to a halt. Many businesses shut their doors, and the informal sector—critical for millions of Zimbabweans—was largely inactive.At the heart of Zimbabwe's economic crisis is the unstable local currency, which continues to lose value amid inflation and loss of confidence. The country's financial woes have deepened under Mnangagwa's leadership, with soaring unemployment and a growing exodus of citizens seeking opportunities abroad.Mnangagwa has responded to the growing pressure with a series of preemptive security measures, including the recent dismissal of Zimbabwe National Army commander Lt-Gen Anselem Sanyatwe, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, and CIO Director-General Isaac Moyo. These changes are seen as attempts to consolidate his grip on power and neutralize internal threats.Despite Mnangagwa's crackdown, war veterans say they will not back down. "We fought for democracy, not for one man's rule," said a spokesperson for the group.As the dust settles on today's protest, one thing is clear: public frustration is mounting, and Zimbabwe's political landscape is becoming increasingly volatile. Whether this marks the beginning of a larger movement or a temporary flare-up remains to be seen, but for now, Mnangagwa faces his biggest challenge yet.