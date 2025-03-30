Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions under scrutiny

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa's recent attack on Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has sparked speculation that he harbors presidential ambitions and is attempting to weaken a key rival. However, political analysts remain skeptical about Mutsvangwa's chances of securing the presidency.

Mutsvangwa, known for his controversial and outspoken nature, recently launched an unrestrained verbal assault on Chiwenga, labeling him as unelectable, cruel, and illiterate. Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's calls for unity within the faction-ridden Zanu-PF, he has yet to reprimand Mutsvangwa for his unexpected outburst.

Chiwenga is widely seen as a frontrunner to succeed Mnangagwa when his second and final term expires in 2028. However, some of Mnangagwa's loyalists are pushing for an extension of his presidency to 2030, in line with a Zanu-PF resolution adopted at the party's annual conference in Bulawayo last year. Mnangagwa, now 82, has publicly denied any intention to extend his rule, but critics remain doubtful of his sincerity.

Political analysts believe Mutsvangwa's attack on Chiwenga is a strategic move to discredit a formidable competitor. They point to Mutsvangwa's poor electoral track record as evidence that he is not a viable presidential contender.

Mutsvangwa has struggled in multiple parliamentary elections, losing the Norton seat in 2000 at the height of Zimbabwe's land reform crisis. In 2013, he abandoned his Norton constituency to contest in Hatfield, where he was defeated by MDC-T's Tichaona Munyanyi. Despite several attempts, he has failed to secure a parliamentary seat in years.

Sources within Zanu-PF claim that Mutsvangwa has long harbored presidential aspirations but sees Chiwenga as a significant obstacle.

"For those close to Christopher Mutsvangwa, it is clear he views himself as the next leader of Zanu-PF. His attack on Chiwenga is not surprising," a senior party official said.

Zanu-PF is set to hold its elective congress in 2027, a year before Mnangagwa's term ends. Analysts believe Mutsvangwa's political relevance has been sustained mainly due to his role as a war veterans' leader and his ability to navigate shifting alliances within the party.

Political analyst Tendai Reuben Mbofana dismissed Mutsvangwa's ambitions as unrealistic.

"Christopher Mutsvangwa is delusional," Mbofana told The Standard. "He cannot lead a faction within Zanu-PF. He is not respected in the party and is generally seen as a clown."

Mbofana further noted that Zanu-PF has never operated as a democratic institution.

"The next president of Zanu-PF will not be elected in a free contest. The party has always imposed its leadership, just as Mnangagwa came to power through military backing."

Mutsvangwa has a history of clashing with high-ranking Zanu-PF officials, including Mnangagwa himself. He has been expelled from the party multiple times for challenging the leadership.

In March 2016, while serving as Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman, he was suspended from Zanu-PF for three years after criticizing former First Lady Grace Mugabe, accusing her of orchestrating a "bedroom coup" over her influence on then-President Robert Mugabe.

In 2018, Mnangagwa dismissed Mutsvangwa as his special advisor, despite his key role in the 2017 military coup that ousted Mugabe. More recently, in February 2024, Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa as Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs minister following his public dispute with Information Minister Jenfan Muswere over state-controlled media board changes.

Mutsvangwa suffered another political setback in October 2024 when he was defeated in his bid to remain as war veterans' leader after a decade in office.

Mutsvangwa has been implicated in multiple corruption scandals. In 2020, he was accused of using his political influence to illegally acquire lucrative gold mining claims. His son, Neville Mutsvangwa, has also faced fraud and money laundering charges linked to illegal forex dealings.

Mutsvangwa has further been accused of inciting violence against political opponents, a charge that has fueled concerns about his leadership style.

Despite these controversies, some analysts argue that Mutsvangwa has a right to aspire to the presidency.

"I think we must encourage ambition in politics," analyst McDonald Lewanika said. "The presidency should be about a contest of ideas and national vision, not just historical connections."

However, Lewanika also cautioned that Mutsvangwa's temperamental nature could be his downfall.

"For him to stand a real chance, he must learn to manage his temperament," he added.

Zanu-PF has a long history of contested successions. Mugabe, who initially took control of the party from its founding leader Ndabaningi Sithole, was himself ousted in a military coup in 2017 after failing to manage internal power struggles.

As the 2027 congress approaches, the party's leadership battle is expected to intensify. Whether Mutsvangwa will play a significant role in that contest remains highly uncertain, but his attack on Chiwenga suggests he is determined to stay in the game.

Source - the standard

