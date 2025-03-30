Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's ‘secret son' seeks share of late leader's estate

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
A man who claims to be the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has vowed to continue his legal fight to secure a share of the late leader's estate, despite facing setbacks in court.

Tonderai has approached the High Court, seeking a reprieve for failing to file his application to review Mugabe's estate within the legally prescribed time. In his latest application, he has named Bona Mugabe, Mugabe's daughter and the executor of the estate, and the Master of the High Court as respondents.

He is seeking a declaration to re-open Mugabe's estate, arguing that he is entitled to an inheritance as the late president's biological son.

Tonderai admitted that under section 52 of the Administration of Estates Act, he was required to file his court application within 30 days of the Master's decision. However, he insists that Mugabe's relatives can corroborate his claim to the family lineage.

"There is nowhere I can lawfully inherit from his estate if the estate remains closed," he submitted in court documents. "Elders from the Mugabe clan can testify that I am not a foreigner to the Mugabe family."

Tonderai further argued that Bona, who is significantly younger than him, should not have the authority to block his right to inherit from Mugabe's estate.

"If the estate is re-opened and evidence is led from the elders in the clan, it will be crystal clear that I am the son of the late Robert Mugabe beyond any reasonable doubt," he stated. "As fully appears from the draft court application for review, I have good prospects of success, and the court is likely to grant the order which I am seeking."

He said his quest was not motivated by material gain but rather by a desire to establish his identity and heritage.

"I am not driven by the desire to benefit from the late Robert Mugabe's wealth, but I should know my parentage, in particular, my paternal lineage as a man," he submitted. "I beg for indulgence from the court to be allowed to be heard before whatever decision is made about where I belong.

"This case is more important to me than anything else. Every man wants to be with his people and take pride in being identified as such. There is no wealth that can buy self-esteem associated with being with your people."

Tonderai claims he was born on April 20, 1977, in Chimoio, Mozambique, and that Mugabe was in a relationship with his late mother, Hilda Maeka. He alleges that the two were separated after the 1977 bombing of Chimoio, with Mugabe believing that Maeka had died.

According to Tonderai, his parents reconnected in Zimbabwe after independence and remained in contact, but Mugabe died before formally introducing him to his family. He said DNA tests conducted at the request of the Registrar of Births and Deaths confirmed a 99.997871% probability of a relationship with the Mugabe family.

Tonderai also claims that his efforts to reach out to Bona have been ignored. He is now seeking the reopening of the estate to establish his rightful claim.

The matter is pending before High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Robert Mugabe, who died in September 2019 in Singapore, married his second wife, Grace Mugabe, in 1996, four years after the death of his first wife, Sally Mugabe. Bona Mugabe, their daughter, was appointed executor of his estate, which has since been the subject of multiple legal claims.

The latest legal challenge by Tonderai adds another layer of controversy to the management of Mugabe's wealth and family legacy.

Source - the standard

