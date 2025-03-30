Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei co-opted into Zanu-PF Central Committee

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Harare Province executive has officially co-opted prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the ruling party's Central Committee, citing his strategic business acumen and long-standing contributions to the party.

Tagwirei, one of Zimbabwe's leading entrepreneurs, has diverse business interests across energy, mining, transport, construction, and agriculture. He is the founder and CEO of petroleum giant Sakunda Holdings Group, a key player in Zimbabwe's economic landscape.

During a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at the Zanu-PF offices yesterday, Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa announced the decision.

"Members of the Central Committee in Harare have proposed that Tagwirei be recommended for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu-PF, and the PCC unanimously agreed. Tagwirei is a party member in the Harare Metropolitan Province. He is a well-known business strategist," said Masimirembwa.

He further emphasized that Tagwirei's expertise in economic development would greatly benefit the party, describing him as "an indispensable force destined to spearhead a new era of economic prosperity for Zanu-PF."

The recommendation will now be submitted to Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr. Obert Mpofu for final approval.

Zanu-PF Harare Province deputy secretary for Economic Development Andy Mhlanga hailed the move, highlighting that Tagwirei has been a dedicated supporter of the party for years.

Harare Youth Chairperson Emmanuel Mahachi echoed similar sentiments, commending the decision to include Tagwirei in the party's highest organ.

"We are happy that Tagwirei will give advice and direction in the growth of the party. He is always available in times of need for the party. We support his co-option into the Central Committee," he said.

Additionally, the PCC co-opted Voyage Dambuza as the Harare Province Political Commissar, replacing Kudakwashe Damson, who is now a card-carrying party member.

Masimirembwa also noted that the PCC meeting proceeded peacefully, dismissing recent calls for protests by fugitive ex-Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza. He reiterated the province's unwavering support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership and Vision 2030 agenda for achieving an upper-middle-income economy.

The co-option of Tagwirei into the Central Committee marks a significant move for Zanu-PF as it seeks to strengthen its economic strategies ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Source - The Chronicle

