Veteran journalist loses $20,000 in mysterious fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo-based veteran journalist and National University of Science and Technology lecturer Methuseli Moyo has suffered a devastating financial loss after a mysterious fire burned $20,000 in cash at his New Magwegwe family home. The incident, which occurred yesterday, is the latest in a series of unexplained fires that have tormented Moyo since late last year.Moyo had recently sold a house in Rangemore suburb and was keeping the proceeds in a wooden wardrobe, intending to use the money to complete his family's new home in Pumula North. In a bizarre twist, while the cash was reduced to ashes, the wardrobe itself remained untouched, along with the clothes inside it."I have been living in hell. Someone is tormenting me, and I don't know why," Moyo said during an emotional interview at his home.According to Moyo, he had been aware of the strange occurrences and was planning to wrap the money in a plastic bag and place it in a bucket of water as a precautionary measure. However, before he could do so, the fire mysteriously erupted, consuming only the cash.The veteran journalist also revealed that he has personally suffered burns on his back due to the unexplained fires, further deepening the mystery surrounding the incidents.Moyo's plight has raised questions within the community, with some speculating about supernatural forces at play, while others suspect foul play. Authorities are yet to comment on the matter, and it remains unclear whether an investigation will be launched into the bizarre occurrences.As Moyo continues to search for answers, the unexplained fires remain a troubling mystery, leaving him and his family in fear for their safety and financial stability.