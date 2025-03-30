South Africa-bound Malawi bus involved in fatal accident in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least three Malawian nationals lost their lives, while 15 others were injured in a tragic bus accident on Saturday evening at Kingsview, about 30 kilometers east of Karoi. The Achisi Bus, which was en route from Malawi to South Africa via Zambia and Zimbabwe, collided with a haulage truck before overturning into a drain.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 165-kilometer peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road on March 30 at around 4:50 PM," said Nyathi."Three foreign nationals were killed while 15 others were injured when a bus coming from Malawi with 119 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side."The driver had allegedly tried to avoid a collision with a recovery truck that was towing another truck involved in a previous accident."The deceased were taken to Karoi General Hospital mortuary, while the injured were admitted to the same facility for treatment. Those in critical condition were transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial and Sally Mugabe Hospitals for further medical attention.Meanwhile, passengers who escaped unscathed are currently being accommodated at Chikangwe Hall in Karoi, awaiting further assistance.