Chris Mutsvangwa dismisses Dubai rumors with video proof

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has refuted rumors circulating on social media claiming that he had fled to Dubai with his wife, Monica. To counter the speculation, Mutsvangwa posted a short video while at Highlands Shopping Centre in Harare, proving that he remained in Zimbabwe.

The rumors, which surfaced on social media and were subsequently picked up by some professional media outlets, suggested that Mutsvangwa had left the country amid political tensions. However, Mutsvangwa took to his social media platforms to dismiss the claims as baseless fabrications.

Accompanying his video, he wrote:

"All of Dubai, Abu Dhabi supposedly snug at Highland Park Shopping Centre, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe.
How is that to the frenzied wilderness of stark lies!!
Manyebo, kutaura mutunhu wausinga swere."

Mutsvangwa’s response comes amid an increase in politically charged misinformation circulating online. The Zanu PF official has been a vocal figure in defending the ruling party’s policies and countering narratives he considers misleading.

While Mutsvangwa’s video aims to put the speculation to rest, it highlights the growing challenge of distinguishing fact from fiction in Zimbabwe's fast-paced digital news environment. His statement suggests that he views the rumors as deliberate attempts to discredit him and stir public confusion.

The origins of the false claims remain unclear, but the incident underscores the impact of unverified social media reports on Zimbabwean politics. Mutsvangwa’s swift response signals an effort by Zanu PF officials to control narratives and prevent misinformation from gaining traction.

Source - online

