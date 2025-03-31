Thank you Zimbabwe: Blessed Geza Blasts Tagwirei and Mnangagwa in New Video

News / National

by Ndou Paul

In a provocative new video titled "Thank you Zimbabwe | The Way Forward After March 31 I More Exposes" posted on YouTube, outspoken political figure Blessed Geza expressed his gratitude to Zimbabweans for their muted yet supportive stance amid national unrest. Geza, who has remained a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime, took the opportunity to address several controversial issues affecting the country, including the suppression of peaceful protests, the future of the land reform program, and the political ambitions of business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei.Geza opened the video by thanking Zimbabweans for what he described as their collective decision to "heed their call to take action" amid ongoing tensions and government suppression. He praised the people for their patience, despite facing growing frustration over the economic and political climate. However, he did not shy away from criticizing the Zimbabwe Republic Police for its actions in breaking up peaceful protests led by young citizens in key urban areas like Harare."The police response to peaceful protests has been brutal," Geza said, condemning the state's actions in breaking up demonstrations against President Mnangagwa's proposed extended rule. "The voices of young people seeking change are being silenced by force. These protests are not acts of violence; they are cries for help."The video also turned its focus on Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a powerful ZANU-PF ally and influential businessman in Zimbabwe. Geza accused Tagwirei of working to undermine the country's land reform efforts. Geza argued that Tagwirei and President Mnangagwa have been collaborating to reverse land reforms by allegedly allowing the confiscation of farms from struggling farmers, using banks linked to Tagwirei as a means to seize land."Why should Tagwirei’s banks be the only ones authorized to offer loans to farmers, especially when it means they could lose their land in the process?" Geza asked. "This is part of a larger scheme to rob the people of their hard-earned land and reverse the gains of our land reform."In response, Tagwirei has strongly refuted the accusations. He clarified that his companies, particularly in the banking sector, were not involved in seizing land and emphasized that the introduction of bankable title deeds was intended to help farmers access financial services without forfeiting ownership of their land. He reassured the public that land in Zimbabwe remains state-owned, and the involvement of banks is merely a means of securing financing for agricultural development, not a pathway to expropriation.Geza did not stop at criticizing business interests. He also accused Tagwirei of harboring presidential ambitions, claiming that the businessman is positioning himself to become the next leader of Zimbabwe."Tagwirei is not just interested in running businesses; he wants to be president of Zimbabwe," Geza asserted. "This is a clear attempt to concentrate power in the hands of a few wealthy elites, undermining our democracy."The remarks about Tagwirei's political aspirations add to the growing political tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF party. As the country faces ongoing economic challenges, many opposition voices are wary of any further consolidation of power by figures with close ties to Mnangagwa’s government. Geza's accusations against Tagwirei add to concerns that Zimbabwe's political system may not be moving toward genuine democratic reforms.In conclusion, Geza's video further highlighted his vocal opposition to Mnangagwa's leadership. Despite being expelled from ZANU-PF and facing charges of treason, Geza remains active in criticizing the government through platforms like YouTube, where he continues to rally support for change.While Geza's calls for action have thus far been largely ignored, with most Zimbabweans heeding government calls to stay at home during protests, his videos and statements continue to make waves within the political discourse of the nation. The true impact of his rhetoric, however, will likely only be determined as Zimbabwe approaches key political events in the coming months.As tensions rise, the political climate in Zimbabwe remains uncertain, with figures like Geza at the forefront of efforts to challenge the status quo.