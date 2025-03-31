5 SA hitmen convicted in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five South Africa-based hitmen were convicted on Friday by Harare Magistrate Mr. Stanford Mambanje for their involvement in the kidnapping and assault plot targeting local businessman Mr. Oliver Tendai Chipindu. The convictions followed a full trial.The convicted individuals - Moses Monde, Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga - were found guilty of assault and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.The case stemmed from a botched business deal in which Mr. Chipindu was defrauded of US$800,000 in a failed transaction to purchase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers.Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Mambanje ruled that the State had successfully proven its case against the accused."The evidence presented against the accused is tangible, and the State's witnesses were credible," he said. "There were text messages confirming the conspiracy to commit these offences. The texts were gathered from the first and second accused, and the conversations were recorded. All of this was placed before the court. In light of the evidence, this court has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed this offence. Therefore, you have been found guilty as charged."The court also heard that the alleged mastermind behind the plot, Obrian Mapurisa, remains at large.Prosecutor Mr. Ephraim Zinyandu revealed that Mapurisa had entered into an agreement with Mr. Chipindu to purchase LPG tankers from Turkey. Under the agreement, Mr. Chipindu paid Mapurisa US$800,000 in varying sums on different dates for the purchase of seven tankers.However, when Mr. Chipindu sought documentation for the tankers in January, Mapurisa became evasive. Suspicious, Mr. Chipindu contacted Mimak Company in Turkey and discovered that only a deposit of US$132,000 had been paid, leaving the full purchase price unsettled.Confronted by Mr. Chipindu, Mapurisa admitted to diverting the funds but assured him that he would complete the payment. When Mr. Chipindu demanded a refund, Mapurisa continued to avoid him.In desperation, Mr. Chipindu traveled to Turkey on February 28 to negotiate directly with Mimak Company, which was on the verge of selling the LPG tankers to another buyer. His persistence allegedly prompted Mapurisa to devise a plan to eliminate him.Mapurisa reportedly hired the five hitmen, supplying them with Mr. Chipindu's address and photograph. The accused were instructed to kidnap and assault the businessman, specifically targeting his legs and collarbone to incapacitate him.On March 19, 2024, the accused traveled from South Africa to Zimbabwe and met Mr. Chipindu at a lodge in Avondale, Harare. They discussed their mission during the meeting, which Mr. Chipindu secretly recorded using his phone.However, police were alerted to the plot and arrested the accused before they could carry out their plan. The sentencing of the convicted individuals is expected soon.