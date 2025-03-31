Zanu-PF condemns social media abuse

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZANU-PF Midlands Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) has strongly condemned the misuse of social media, warning citizens to be vigilant against individuals attempting to destabilise the country through online platforms.This condemnation comes in the wake of calls for illegal protests by former ZANU-PF Central Committee member Mr Blessing Geza, who was recently expelled from the ruling party. However, the planned demonstrations failed to materialise as people ignored calls for them to take to the streets in protest.Speaking on the matter, ZANU-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson, Edson Chiherenge, expressed concern over the increasing use of social media to incite unrest and spread misinformation aimed at undermining the Government."As the Midlands PCC, we denounce the reckless misuse of social media and caution citizens against falling prey to individuals seeking to derail national progress," he said.ZANU-PF is working on a social media policy to ensure its supporters engage constructively in online discussions without creating internal divisions.Chiherenge also warned against participation in unsanctioned demonstrations, stressing that such activities pose a threat to peace and stability."We are concerned about elements trying to sow division and disharmony in our society. Zimbabwe is a democratic country where leaders are chosen through legitimate electoral processes. Any attempts to disrupt that are unacceptable," he said.Chiherenge called on the public to steer clear of unlawful gatherings."We, therefore, call on the public to refrain from participating in unlawful gatherings, as these are likely to harm our society. We also urge law enforcement agents to remain vigilant and carry out their constitutional duties," he said.Adding his voice, ZANU-PF Politburo member, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, urged Zimbabweans to be wary of individuals using social media as a tool to push hidden agendas against national development and economic growth."We are facing a new threat, which is social media abuse. I don't even know where it originated from, but some are using it as a platform to attempt to topple a sitting Head of State," he said.Mumbengegwi said there is a need to stay true to the party's founding principles and resist being influenced by individuals with selfish motives. He reminded party members that the National People's Conference held in Bulawayo last year resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue in office beyond 2028 to fully implement his vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.Mumbengegwi emphasised that members of the ruling party must stand united and allow President Mnangagwa to lead national development efforts until 2030.