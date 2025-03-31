Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans in South Africa demonstrate at embassy

Zimbabweans took to the streets on Monday, voicing their opposition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government and the proposed extension of his term in office.

The demonstrations followed calls by expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who has been vocal against Mnangagwa's leadership.

Protesters initially gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, where they appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe's political crisis, according to DW Africa.

The crowd then marched to the Zimbabwean embassy, demanding the immediate resignation of Mnangagwa and his administration.

"Mnangagwa must go with his cabinet - we are suffering," one protester declared.

Another protester echoed the sentiment, saying, "I am saying to Mnangagwa, can you please step down?"

Silwangani Ncube, who led the protest, urged the President to relinquish power, stating, "Please, Mnangagwa, the honorable thing you can do now is step down."

However, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, dismissed concerns of political turmoil in Zimbabwe, asserting in an interview with SABC News that reports of unrest were exaggerated.

"Everything is normal, and what is on social media is not reality; there is nothing happening in Zimbabwe, everything is normal," Hamadziripi said.

Meanwhile, in Harare, a separate group of demonstrators gathered at Robert Mugabe Square, only to be swiftly dispersed by police.

The protesters regrouped along Rotten Row, where they barricaded roads and chanted slogans rejecting Mnangagwa's "2030 agenda." Police responded with water cannons and teargas to disperse them again.

Security forces heightened their presence in major cities, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo, setting up roadblocks to inspect vehicles for weapons and other items deemed a threat to national security.

The protests come amid growing dissatisfaction over economic hardships, governance issues, and fears that Mnangagwa's allies are pushing for constitutional amendments to extend his presidency beyond the current term limits.

Source - newzimbabwe

