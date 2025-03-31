Latest News Editor's Choice


SA university rejects claims by 'lecturer' who favoured Zimbabwean students

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has distanced itself from Joel Sangweni, who claimed to be a lecturer at the institution after a post on social media that he intentionally fails South African students while ensuring Zimbabwean students pass with distinctions.

In a comment that has since sparked widespread outrage, Sangweni wrote on Facebook: "We don't make money here, mina (loosely translated as 'me') I'm a lecturer, I will make your kids suffer and fail, those from Zimbabwe will pass with distinctions."



The comment led to intense backlash, with many social media users interpreting it as direct attack on South African students.
Following the uproar on social media, in which many people have been tagging UJ on social media and demanded action, the university has since clarified the situation.

In a statement, UJ said it is aware of social media posts by Joel Sangweni, who falsely claims to be a lecturer at the institution.

The university denied that Sangweni is employed as a lecturer by UJ, stating: "Mr. Sangweni is not employed by the university in any capacity. He briefly served as a tutor in 2024," UJ said in a statement.
The University of Johannesburg is considering legal action against a former tutor over his post on Facebook.

While Sangweni later claimed that his Facebook account was hacked, UJ said it is investigating the matter.

"The university takes academic integrity seriously and will take strong steps, including legal action, against any person who, by omission or commission, undermines its commitment to academic integrity," the university stated.

UJ said it distances itself from his remarks and is considering legal action.

"The University remains committed to academic integrity and does not tolerate conduct that undermines its values."

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with people demanding the deportation of foreign nationals and the prioritisation of employment for South Africans.

"Guys this are the kind of people University of Johannesburg hires @go2uj  @mediauj your lecturer Joel Sangweni is threatening the future of our kids & we are expected to be quiet because we will be called xenophobic? we will not tolerate such, Abahambee❗#abahambe #putSAfirs (Sic)," wrote @Ms_MoloGady on X (formerly known as Twitter)

@sdu_mpembe added: "We have a problem, how was he hired, apparently this Joel Sangweni, a Zimbabwean lecturer who fails South African students and gives his citizens distinctions."

Source - IOL

