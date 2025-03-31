Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa ally Tagwirei worms way into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's close ally and controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been endorsed by Zanu-PF's Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) for a seat in the ruling party's Central Committee.

The co-option, however, awaits final approval from Zanu-PF Secretary-General Obert Mpofu.

The Central Committee is Zanu-PF's most powerful decision-making body between congresses, and Tagwirei's appointment would mark a significant political move, further cementing his influence within the ruling party.

Speaking during a meeting in Harare on Monday, Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa praised Tagwirei, describing him as a "strategist" who deserves to be part of the party's influential structures.

"Members of the Central Committee in Harare have proposed that Tagwirei be recommended for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu-PF. Tagwirei is a party member in Harare Metropolitan Province. He is a strategist in business. He is a visionary business leader.

"So, the proposal was put forward by members of the Central Committee, and the PCC unanimously agreed to recommend him for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu-PF. We are going to submit this recommendation to the party's Secretary-General, Dr Obert Mpofu, as the official position from Harare Province," said Masimirembwa.

Tagwirei has been accused of leveraging his close ties with Mnangagwa to secure lucrative government contracts. He has been awarded multimillion-dollar deals, including the Mbudzi Interchange flyover construction project, and has expanded his business empire into mining while maintaining a near-monopoly in Zimbabwe's fuel sector.

Tagwirei has also played a key role in the government's Command Agriculture programme and currently chairs the Land Tenure Implementation Committee.

Masimirembwa defended the businessman's endorsement, emphasizing his contributions to Zanu-PF.

"Tagwirei has been supporting the party, and this is the time for him to participate from within, particularly in championing economic empowerment," he said.

Tagwirei has recently been the target of criticism from expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who has accused him of being an oligarch manipulating Zimbabwe's economy for personal gain.

His endorsement signals growing political clout within Zanu-PF, potentially positioning him for greater influence in both the economic and political spheres of the country.

Source - newzimbabwe

