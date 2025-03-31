Protests shut down Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE March 31 demonstrations called by war veteran and former Zanu-PF central committee member Blessed Geza yesterday morphed into a nationwide shutdown, with businesses closed, streets emptied, and learners staying home in all the country's major cities.The protest, which activists hailed as a success, saw minimal activity in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo, and Chinhoyi, with a heavy police presence indicating the tense atmosphere.In Harare, skirmishes erupted when anti-riot police violently dispersed protesters gathered at an open space near the Harare Magistrates' Court. Police details fired teargas canisters to break up the crowd, sending demonstrators fleeing into nearby streets. Witnesses reported sporadic running battles as protesters retaliated by hurling stones before being overpowered by security forces."They attacked us for just standing there. This government fears its people," said one protester, who spoke on condition of anonymity.The shutdown's impact was most visible in the eerie quiet that engulfed the usually bustling urban centres. Most shops, markets, and vending stalls were closed, while public transport stayed off the roads, fearing violence.In Bulawayo, the central business district was a ghost town, where only a few brave informal traders ventured out. Schools across the country recorded alarmingly low attendance, with parents keeping children at home due to safety concerns. A survey undertaken by NewsDay revealed that there was no public transport, save for a few kombis that had increased their fares from R10 to US$1 for a single trip into the city. Most of the shops in and outside the central business district were closed, with very few people in town.Some business operators in Emganwini high-density suburb indicated that they feared losing their goods to looters."The situation is tricky; we fear vandalism and looting. Most of the people are at home, and no children went to school. We cannot risk our business as well," said one of the operators.In Mutare and Gweru, some pupils who showed up were turned away since teachers failed to report for duty. Some schools in Harare were forced to cancel examinations because of a low turnout after parents resolved not to risk the safety of their children."I didn't want to take chances. We've seen how protests turn violent," said a Harare mother, Emily, whose two children stayed home.Despite the clear disruption, government officials dismissed the shutdown as insignificant. Police claimed the situation was "normal" and blamed "a few rogue elements" for the unrest."The ZRP reiterates that the situation in Harare CBD is normal and calm, including at Robert Mugabe Square, where some social media sites are falsely claiming that there are people barricading roads with stones. This is not correct. The public should ignore calls by individuals and syndicates through some social media sites to engage in unlawful public gathering activities," police posted on X (formerly Twitter)."The police warn social media sites against the circulation of old videos to cause alarm and despondency in the country."However, opposition figures and civil society groups declared the protest a success, arguing that the deserted streets sent a strong message to authorities.With tensions still simmering, political analyst Ibbo Mandaza said the massive success of the stay-away was a message to the government."The massive stay-away is a massive political statement by the masses of Zimbabwe. Those in power have reason to fear and likewise the leaders of the opposition who are now left behind, having failed and even abused the high expectations of Zimbabweans ready for change yesterday," he said.Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said while the organisers had erred in calling on Zimbabweans to confront a "vicious" government prepared to thwart demonstrations, the "fact that people did not heed the government call to continue with their daily activities was also a win for the organisers.""It also remains clear that Zimbabweans are not ready to engage or confront the government forces like they used to do in 2000. It was also clear that there was no ultimate winner because the people stayed home while the stay-away was also a statement from the ordinary people," Masunungure said.