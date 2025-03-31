Zimbabwe police launch nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles, emphasizing that all such vehicles will be impounded until they comply with legal registration requirements.In a statement, the police warned motorists against using unregistered vehicles, citing violations of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act. The operation applies to all types of vehicles, including those owned by private individuals, companies, and government departments.The ZRP raised concerns over irregularities in vehicle ownership transfers, revealing that investigations uncovered a troubling trend where vehicles are resold multiple times without official ownership changes."Police investigations have uncovered a disturbing pattern where a vehicle is sold multiple times but remains listed under the original owner's name," the police said in the statement. Some vehicles had reportedly been resold as many as five to seven times while still registered to the original owner.Authorities have pledged to investigate such cases thoroughly and take legal action against those involved. The police are urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and that ownership changes are processed within two weeks of sale, as required by law.The ZRP reiterated that cooperation from vehicle owners is crucial for maintaining order on the nation's roads. The clampdown will take immediate effect, and impounded vehicles will only be released once full compliance with registration laws is achieved.Motorists have been urged to take the warning seriously as police intensify enforcement of vehicle registration and ownership transfer regulations.