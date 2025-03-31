Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has raised concerns over the increasing burden of cancer in the country, with both new cases and deaths rising sharply. While experts have suggested a possible link between the surge in cancer cases and COVID-19 vaccines, these claims remain unconfirmed.

Speaking at the World Cancer Day commemorations in Karoi, Health and Child Care Minister, Douglas Mombeshora, acknowledged the troubling rise in cancer cases, which he attributed to a variety of factors. These include behavioural risk factors, limited access to early diagnosis, insufficient public awareness, and a lack of knowledge about available cancer prevention and screening services.

Minister Mombeshora emphasized that the cancer burden in Zimbabwe had become an undeniable reality. "Over the past decade, we have witnessed a troubling acceleration in cancer cases, with the Zimbabwe National Cancer Registry recording a doubling of cases between 2009 and 2019," he said.

The data from the registry reveals that over 7,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed annually in the country. Among women, cervical cancer accounts for 40% of the cases, while 13% of cases are breast cancer. In men, prostate cancer remains the most prevalent, comprising 28% of cases. In children, cancer is also having a significant impact, with leukemia (19%), Wilms tumour (13%), lymphoma (13%), soft tissue tumours (13%), and central nervous system cancers (11%) among the most common diagnoses.

Mombeshora also highlighted the emotional and social toll of the disease on families and communities across the country. "It is a burden that demands urgent and sustained action as prognosis is usually poor due to limited access, delayed detection, insufficient treatment, and a lack of palliative care services," he stated.

While the Ministry of Health and key health development partners are committed to tackling cancer, Mombeshora stressed that the nation's resolve must be strengthened to provide better care for those affected. "It is for them, and for future generations, that we must further strengthen our resolve in the fight against cancer," he added.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the National Aids Council provincial manager for Mashonaland West, David Nyamurera, the Council's chief executive Bernard Madzima revealed that HIV-related cancers have accounted for 40% of all cancer cases in Zimbabwe over the years. He explained that people living with HIV are at a higher risk of developing non-communicable diseases, including cancer. Without treatment, individuals with both HIV and cancer are at greater risk of progressing to AIDS, resulting in increased mortality.

This year's World Cancer Day theme, United by Unique, calls for collective global action to address the cancer crisis. However, in Zimbabwe, urgent action is needed to improve early diagnosis, treatment access, and support for those living with cancer.

As the country grapples with the growing cancer epidemic, the government and healthcare partners are being urged to invest in better resources and services to combat the disease and alleviate the strain on Zimbabwean families.

