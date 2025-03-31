Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, the prominent face of yesterday's protests in Zimbabwe, has made a bold declaration, telling Zimbabweans that the protests are just the beginning of a sustained resistance campaign against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.Geza, a war veteran, former secret service officer, and former Member of Parliament, stood at the forefront of the demonstrations, which saw widespread public participation in defiance of Mnangagwa's rule. He framed the protests as a crucial first step in an ongoing movement aimed at challenging the entrenched corruption and governance failures under the current administration.In a passionate speech, Geza addressed the crowds, reaffirming that the struggle against Mnangagwa's leadership would continue until the president is held accountable for his alleged mismanagement of the country and the suffering endured by ordinary Zimbabweans."We are just getting started," Geza declared. "Yesterday was only the beginning of the resistance. We will not stop until we have rid Zimbabwe of a government that has failed its people, a government that has left us in despair. We will fight until we see real change."Geza's statements resonate with growing frustrations in Zimbabwe, where economic struggles, political repression, and alleged corruption have left many questioning the legitimacy of Mnangagwa's presidency. The protests, while not resulting in an immediate uprising, still sent a powerful message to the government, underscoring widespread discontent with Mnangagwa's leadership.As a war veteran and former secret service officer, Geza brings a unique and influential voice to the resistance movement. His position as a former member of parliament also lends credibility to his call for reform and his critique of the ruling ZANU-PF party. He accused Mnangagwa of failing to uphold the principles of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, citing corruption, poverty, and human rights abuses as evidence of the government's failures."Mnangagwa and his inner circle have enriched themselves while the people of Zimbabwe suffer," Geza said. "They are responsible for the corruption that has plagued this country, for the economic ruin that has torn apart families, and for the injustices that continue to unfold daily. This will not stand."Geza's call for continued resistance is likely to keep Zimbabwe on edge in the coming weeks, as the government faces mounting pressure both from within the country and from international observers. With the streets of Zimbabwe already witness to public discontent, the future of the country's political landscape remains uncertain.Although Geza's resistance campaign has not yet triggered a full-scale uprising, his rhetoric and leadership are drawing attention to the country's ongoing struggles and igniting further debate about the leadership of Mnangagwa.As the resistance grows, the eyes of the world will remain focused on Zimbabwe to see how the situation unfolds and whether Geza's words can inspire enough support to challenge Mnangagwa's government in the long run.