ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially appointed Mr. Simbarashe Tongayi as its substantive Chief Elections Officer, effective April 1, following the retirement of Mr. Utoile Silaigwana in December 2024.

In a statement released by the Commission, ZEC acknowledged Mr. Tongayi's previous role as the acting CEO after Mr. Silaigwana's retirement and praised his commitment and leadership during the interim period. Tongayi had previously served as Deputy CEO responsible for Administration, where he was instrumental in streamlining administrative processes and improving organizational efficiency.

"Mr. Tongayi has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a profound understanding of election management. His appointment is a crucial step in ensuring continuity and further strengthening ZEC's operations as we work towards free, fair, and transparent elections," said ZEC in the statement.

Mr. Tongayi is widely recognized for his expertise in public administration and election management, with a wealth of experience garnered from both regional and international elections. His background positions him well to lead ZEC in realizing its long-term objectives, particularly as Zimbabwe prepares for future elections.

Before his tenure at ZEC, Mr. Tongayi held the position of General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), contributing significantly to the Commission's efforts in fostering national unity and peace.

With over a decade of service in the Public Service Commission (PSC) secretariat, Mr. Tongayi has held key roles such as Deputy Manager and District Human Resources Manager, which further enhanced his administrative and management expertise.

An accomplished academic, Mr. Tongayi is currently a final-year doctoral student in Strategic Management at Chinhoyi University of Technology. He also holds multiple postgraduate qualifications, including a Master's Degree in Human Resources, a Master's Degree in Peace, Leadership, and Conflict Resolution, a Master of Science in Defence and Security Studies, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work.

Additionally, he is accredited as a facilitator in Building Resources in Democracy, Governance, and Elections (BRIDGE), further underscoring his commitment to democratic processes and electoral integrity.

As Mr. Tongayi steps into his new role, his leadership will be closely watched as ZEC works towards ensuring a transparent and efficient electoral process in Zimbabwe.

Source - The Chronicle

