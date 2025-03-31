Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A 36-year-old Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Peter Loverage Mombe, has been convicted of Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer after he was caught soliciting an $800 bribe for the release of a truck carrying lithium ore.

The incident occurred on August 2, 2023, at Engen Service Station near the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) in Eastlea, Harare. According to reports, Mombe had impounded a truck owned by Francis Nembire for allegedly transporting lithium ore without the necessary removal permit. Mombe then demanded a bribe of $800 from Nembire in exchange for releasing the vehicle.

Despite the unlawful request, Nembire reported the incident to the Police Internal Investigations (PII), which subsequently organized a sting operation. In coordination with the police, Nembire arranged to meet with Mombe at the service station.

On the day of the sting operation, Nembire handed over the bribe money - $800 wrapped in tissue paper - during the meeting. Shortly after accepting the cash, Mombe noticed police officers approaching and attempted to flee, discarding the money in an effort to evade capture. However, he was immediately apprehended by the officers.

Mombe was charged with Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer, and following a court hearing, he was sentenced to an effective 10-month prison term for his actions.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by the Zimbabwean authorities to crack down on corruption within the police force. The swift action by the Police Internal Investigations unit in uncovering the bribery attempt underscores the commitment to addressing misconduct within law enforcement agencies.

This conviction serves as a reminder of the severe consequences facing public officers who engage in corrupt practices, and it reaffirms the government's stance on promoting accountability and integrity within its institutions.

Source - The Chronicle

