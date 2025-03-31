4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday afternoon along the Chatsworth-Kurai Road in Gutu, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to four others. The accident took place around 3 pm when a Toyota Noah, carrying seven passengers, veered off the road and overturned.According to a police statement, the bodies of the deceased were transported to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured victims were admitted to the same hospital for medical treatment.This incident follows a particularly deadly Friday on which 15 people lost their lives in a series of road accidents across Zimbabwe. In the most fatal of the incidents on Friday, seven people died and 12 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi, carrying 20 passengers, veered off the Harare-Bulawayo Road and overturned. Tragically, three of the victims, including an infant, died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries at Norton Hospital.In a separate incident on the same highway, a Chevrolet Trailblazer collided with a Toyota Hilux while attempting to overtake, resulting in three deaths and two injuries. In Chegutu, two people were killed and nine injured when a Toyota Toyoace truck veered off the road, causing passengers in the truck's loading box to be ejected. In Mutare, a Volvo haulage truck overturned near the Wise Owl turn-off along the Harare-Mutare highway, claiming the lives of three individuals.Authorities continue to investigate these accidents and have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads to prevent further tragedies. The series of accidents has raised concerns about road safety, particularly as Zimbabwe continues to experience a rise in traffic-related fatalities.