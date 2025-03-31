95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ninety-five individuals were arrested following an anti-President Emmerson Mnangagwa protest on March 31, 2025, at Robert Mugabe Square (Freedom Square) in Harare. The group is accused of participating in a gathering intended to incite public violence and breaches of peace, in violation of section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].The protestors are alleged to have gathered with the objective of unlawfully removing the sitting President of Zimbabwe. During the protest, they are accused of chanting inflammatory slogans, throwing stones and other objects at police officers, and posting videos of the incident on social media, including a WhatsApp group named Nyokayemabhunu. The group’s actions reportedly caused significant unrest and provoked violent clashes with law enforcement.Of the 95 arrested, 94 were apprehended at the scene, while the 95th individual was later identified and arrested through digital media evidence. The accused were positively identified both in person and via social media posts, with evidence gathered from the Nyokayemabhunu WhatsApp group, which was reportedly administered by an individual named Knox Chiwer using a South African phone number.Detective Sergeant Lovemore Chisi, the investigating officer in the case, has formally opposed bail for the accused on several grounds. The charges carry a maximum custodial sentence of five years, and Chisi argues that the accused are likely to abscond due to the severity of the charges. Additionally, communications retrieved from the WhatsApp group are said to contain threats directed at police officers, raising concerns over witness safety. The officer also noted that some accomplices remain at large, and the release of the accused could jeopardize further arrests.Bail has been formally opposed, and the investigation is expected to conclude by April 15, 2025. Around 20 witnesses are anticipated to testify during the proceedings. The accused remain in custody pending remand and further judicial action.As the case continues, the authorities remain committed to investigating the events surrounding the protest, and the outcome of the legal proceedings will likely have significant implications for future public demonstrations in Zimbabwe.