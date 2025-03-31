Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Following the call for nationwide demonstrations by war veteran Blessed Geza, the streets of Masvingo's central business district (CBD) and surrounding residential areas remain heavily patrolled by police and military personnel.The heightened security comes after Geza publicly demanded the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, citing the country's ongoing economic mismanagement and the alleged betrayal of the revolutionary ideals that ZANU-PF was founded upon.Geza, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's war veteran community, has openly criticized the current government for its handling of the economy, which he claims has caused immense hardship for ordinary Zimbabweans. In his statement, Geza called for mass action to pressure Mnangagwa to step down, claiming that his leadership had strayed from the principles of the country's liberation struggle.In response to these calls, the security forces have been visibly present throughout Masvingo, with military vehicles and police officers stationed at strategic locations in both the CBD and residential areas. While no major protests have been reported as of yet, the heavy security presence serves as a clear signal of the government's readiness to prevent any demonstrations or unrest.Local sources report that while businesses in Masvingo CBD remained open, some residents expressed concerns about the continued tension and the possibility of clashes with the security forces. Many people have opted to stay home, fearful of being caught in any potential violence or arrests.The government has not yet officially commented on the increased security or on Geza's call for President Mnangagwa's resignation. However, analysts suggest that the government's swift and visible response may be an attempt to contain any potential unrest before it escalates.The situation in Masvingo remains fluid, and it is uncertain whether the security presence will increase in other areas across the country as the government continues to monitor the situation. The call for demonstrations has put additional pressure on an already tense political environment, and it remains to be seen how events will unfold in the coming days.