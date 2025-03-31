Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo's company, IMC Communications, has expanded its operations to include road rehabilitation projects, marking a significant diversification from its traditional telecommunications ventures.

IMC Communications, which has been primarily known for its work in the ICT sector, is now venturing into infrastructure development, particularly focusing on road construction and maintenance.

Sources close to the company indicate that IMC Communications has already secured contracts for road rehabilitation in selected regions, although specific details regarding project locations and timelines are yet to be disclosed.

Chivayo, a controversial but influential figure in Zimbabwe's business landscape, has previously been linked to major government projects, including power and telecommunications deals. His latest venture into road construction is expected to attract scrutiny, given past controversies surrounding some of his business dealings.

The development raises questions about whether Chivayo's company will receive additional state contracts and how its involvement in road rehabilitation will impact the broader construction industry. With road infrastructure remaining a critical issue in Zimbabwe, IMC Communications' new role is set to be closely watched by both industry stakeholders and the public.




