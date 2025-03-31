Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago
Cabinet Minister Tatenda Mavetera has urged Zimbabweans aged below 40 to unite in confronting the challenges facing their country. Using her Twitter (X) platform, Mavetera emphasized the importance of collective hope and dialogue over division in a recent Twitter post.

"My fellow Zimbabweans aged below 40 years like me, gather here. I speak to you not as a stranger, but as one who shares your struggles, hopes and your unyielding love for this great nation called Zimbabwe," she stated, highlighting her connection with young citizens and their shared experiences.

Mavetera's message is particularly relevant in a political landscape often marked by personal attacks and divisive rhetoric. She encouraged her fellow Zimbabweans to rise above these negative dynamics, asserting that "Let us not dwell on labels or personal attacks but remind each other of what truly matters which is the future of Zimbabwe." Her call to action urges the youth to focus on solutions rather than scapegoating, reinforcing that "Zimbabwe's challenges demand solutions, not scapegoats."

Pointing out the dangers of allowing frustration to lead to division, Mavetera warned that dissent could be exploited by those with ulterior motives. "Dissent whilst born of frustration risks being hijacked by those with selfish agendas," she said. "Instead, let us channel our energy into dialogue. People are bound to disagree but after that then what?"

Her emphasis on coming together resonates strongly in a country looking for healing and progress. "We are the future, let us unite today for tomorrow is another day," she urged, reinforcing the necessity of collaboration among the youth to achieve meaningful change.

In a directive to those perpetuating negativity, Mavetera proclaimed, "To those hurling insults: Zimbabwe is bigger than your grudges and negativity. Let us rise above the noise and be the generation that heals, not the one that repeats old mistakes." She underlined that dialogue is not a sign of weakness, but "the bravest form of hope."

Closing her empowering message with a cherished Shona proverb, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo," which translates to "A nation is built by its own people," Mavetera urged her peers to take ownership of their collective future.

As the nation grapples with various economic and political challenges, Mavetera's message serves as a rallying cry for the younger generations to engage in constructive dialogue and work together toward rebuilding Zimbabwe. Her call for unity and hope is a reminder of the critical role that young people play in shaping the nation's future.



