Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'
In a landmark ruling, the High Court has ordered the immediate suspension of Tinashe Mugabe's widely followed Closure DNA Show, citing serious violations of personal privacy rights. The verdict, delivered by Justice Joseph Mafusire, strongly condemned the program's practice of publicly revealing paternity results, arguing that it inflicted humiliation, particularly on vulnerable women and children.
The ruling highlighted multiple instances where participants alleged they had been coerced into appearing on the show, only to have their private family matters exposed on national television. Justice Mafusire's decision described such practices as a “gross violation of fundamental privacy rights,” emphasizing that no person should be forced into disclosing deeply personal genetic information under public scrutiny.
Following the court's decision, Tinashe Mugabe vowed to appeal the ruling, accusing the judiciary of succumbing to political pressure. His company, Global DNA Zimbabwe, released a statement defending the show's impact, stating that it had facilitated reunions between fathers and children in over 87% of cases. The company warned that the show's cancellation would deprive thousands of individuals of the opportunity to obtain the truth about their paternity.
The ruling has sparked widespread debate, with privacy advocates celebrating it as a crucial step in upholding human dignity, while supporters of the show argue that it served as an important tool for addressing parental accountability. Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions, with many defending the show's role in exposing “deadbeat fathers” and demanding its return. The hashtag #DNAMatters has begun trending, as netizens rally in support of Mugabe's program.
Meanwhile, rival DNA testing companies have moved swiftly to fill the gap left by the Closure DNA Show, advertising private and discreet paternity testing services to those still seeking answers.
Legal experts suggest that Mugabe's appeal is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court in the coming months. The case is expected to set a precedent on the intersection of media, privacy rights, and public interest in Zimbabwe.
