Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party has dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting internal divisions within its leadership, emphasizing that such efforts to cause discord will not succeed.

Zanu-PF Director for Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, stated in an interview with a South African media outlet that attempts to create despondency were not new and had repeatedly failed.

"That is just part of the mischief which tries to misalign Zanu-PF. This is not the first time someone has tried to come up with a narrative that seeks to bring disunity and disparity between our party members. We are used to such attacks and are not worried by such lies," he said.

Marapira reassured Zimbabweans and the international community that there is no friction between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two Vice Presidents, Dr. Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi. He stressed that their bond was forged during the country's liberation struggle and remains strong.

"The Vice Presidents and the rest of the party are solidly behind President Mnangagwa. All this hullabaloo is mainly on social media, and in reality, social media may be loud, but in real life, it is barely above a whisper.

"There is no tension between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga. They are brothers who fought in the liberation struggle, have endured a lot together, and continue to work in unity. There is no distrust, only love and trust between them," he added.

Addressing reports of vehicles being burned outside some premises last week, Marapira claimed it was an orchestrated effort by certain individuals attempting to "market a failed demonstration."

"No one lost their property or vehicles, contrary to some reports on social media. What we had was an attempt to market a failing demonstration by people who deliberately set vehicles alight in different parts of the country," he explained.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, also dismissed the social media reports, insisting that "everything is normal" in Zimbabwe. He warned against being misled by online narratives that misrepresent the country's political landscape.

The government has repeatedly urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information, dismissing social media as an unreliable platform for political discourse.

Source - the herald

