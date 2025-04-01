Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Senate has passed the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, moving the legislation one step closer to becoming law as it now awaits transmission to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his assent. The Bill was passed without any amendments.During the Committee stage of the Bill, Senators raised various concerns, to which the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, responded by emphasizing the Bill's objective of revamping Zimbabwe's broadcasting sector.Dr. Muswere highlighted that the proposed law aims to modernize the broadcasting industry and enhance revenue generation for the state broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)."This Bill is designed to overhaul the broadcasting sector, ensuring that it remains viable and competitive while also improving the revenue streams of ZBC," he said.The passage of the Bill marks a significant development in the country's media landscape, as authorities seek to align Zimbabwe's broadcasting framework with modern technological advancements and international best practices.Once signed into law by President Mnangagwa, the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is expected to introduce reforms that will impact content production, licensing, and overall service delivery in the sector.