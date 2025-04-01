Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Special Presidential Investment Advisor, Dr. Paul Tungwarara, has dismissed war veteran Blessed Geza as a failed politician, accusing him of being driven by selfish interests. He urged the former Zanu-PF Central Committee member to issue a public apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and refrain from being influenced by self-exiled individuals seeking to undermine the achievements of the Second Republic.Dr. Tungwarara described President Mnangagwa as a "forgiving father and a listening man" who remains open to dialogue, even with those who have opposed him. His comments come in response to the failed March 31 demonstration, which he claims was motivated by financial interests rather than genuine political grievances."The March 31 demonstration has failed, and evidence suggests it was a money scheme. The call for demonstrations was motivated by financial gain," Dr. Tungwarara said.His call for an apology aligns with the administration's broader approach of engaging critics through dialogue rather than confrontation.In recent months, Dr. Tungwarara has spearheaded multiple programs aimed at improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans, particularly war veterans, youth, and rural communities. These initiatives align with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030, which focuses on inclusive economic development and empowerment.One of his key projects is the War Veterans Welfare Fund, which seeks to honor and support those who participated in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. Dr. Tungwarara announced a nationwide allocation of $1.5 million, with each of the country's ten provinces receiving $150,000. This interest-free fund is intended to support short-term projects that empower war veterans and contribute to national economic growth.Additionally, plans are underway to provide each war veteran with a rural house and a borehole at their homestead to enhance their living conditions and promote economic self-sufficiency.Recognizing the importance of youth in national development, Dr. Tungwarara is overseeing the Youth Fund, an initiative offering financial support, training, and mentorship to young Zimbabweans. This program aims to equip young people with the resources to pursue innovative ventures and contribute to the nation's economic landscape.On the rural development front, Dr. Tungwarara has played a key role in the establishment of Village Business Units (VBUs) under the Presidential Rural Development Programme. These VBUs are registered rural enterprises designed to stimulate economic activity and improve livelihoods in rural communities.Each VBU consists of a one-hectare plot equipped with irrigation systems, greenhouses, and other agricultural infrastructure, enabling villages to produce and market agricultural products effectively. To accelerate their setup, contractors have been deployed to fast-track the construction of solar-powered boreholes in rural districts.The Government aims to establish 10,000 VBUs by the end of the year, each featuring a solar-powered borehole, storage tanks, a drip-irrigated horticulture garden, and fish ponds. These efforts are part of the broader national strategy to drive rural development and economic empowerment across Zimbabwe.