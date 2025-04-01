Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Monica Mutsvangwa, is leading a high-profile delegation of Zimbabwean small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on a weeklong observation tour in Beijing, China.The visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties and creating new opportunities for Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in one of the world's largest markets.Minister Mutsvangwa is accompanied by senior ministry officials and National Handcraft Center Board Chairperson, Sandra Ndebele. The delegation is engaging with Chinese business leaders, policymakers, and women entrepreneurs to explore partnerships and market access for Zimbabwean products.“Since the beginning of the tour, the delegation has met with Chinese women entrepreneurs and learned about available opportunities to export their products, enter the Chinese market, and establish joint partnerships between Zimbabwean and Chinese businesspeople,” the Ministry said in a statement.The mission underscores Zimbabwe's commitment to empowering SMEs, which play a crucial role in the country's economy. SMEs contribute significantly to Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provide employment to over four million people.China has emerged as a key economic partner for Zimbabwe, offering investment, trade, and technological expertise. The tour aligns with the government's broader agenda to foster economic growth through international collaboration and market diversification.Zimbabwean entrepreneurs are expected to gain valuable insights into China's business environment, manufacturing techniques, and distribution networks. This knowledge is crucial for improving product quality, increasing competitiveness, and expanding the global footprint of Zimbabwean SMEs.As the delegation continues engagements in Beijing, expectations are high that the visit will yield tangible outcomes, including trade agreements and investment opportunities that will drive the growth of Zimbabwe's SME sector.