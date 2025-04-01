Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dairibord Holdings is set to expand its operations in the region to drive export growth, with South Africa as the immediate destination for a planned toll manufacturing project. The initiative is expected to diversify revenue streams and boost foreign currency earnings.

The dairy processor, which already supplies products to key regional markets such as Botswana, South Africa, Malawi, and Mozambique, believes that toll manufacturing will solidify its footprint in South Africa and strengthen its regional presence.

Although Dairibord Zimbabwe officially divested from its Malawian operations in 2019, it continues to export to that market, maintaining a strong foothold.

Toll manufacturing involves outsourcing all or part of the production process to a third-party company, with Dairibord providing the raw materials or semi-finished products under such arrangements. This model is viewed as a crucial step in enhancing operational flexibility and expanding market reach.

Dairibord manufactures and markets a variety of milk, food, and beverage products. In a financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2024, company chairman Mr. Josphat Sachikonye acknowledged the challenges facing the group in a complex and volatile domestic environment, marked by evolving regulatory policies and currency fluctuations.

He noted that high input costs, a heavy tax burden, and pricing pressures remain significant obstacles. However, he emphasized that the company is addressing these challenges by optimizing operations, investing in capacity enhancement, and leveraging technology to strengthen its product offerings.

“A strong emphasis is being placed on regional expansion through export growth and the toll manufacturing model in South Africa to diversify revenue streams and increase foreign currency earnings,” he said.

Cost reduction remains a strategic priority, with comprehensive measures underway to minimize expenditures. “Furthermore, securing a stable, low-cost raw milk supply through robust out-grower support programs is essential for maintaining a competitive advantage,” Sachikonye added.

In the period under review, the company received 42.2 million litres of raw milk from farmers, marking a 49 percent increase over the previous year and securing a 37 percent market share. The group achieved a consolidated volume growth of 10 percent, driven by strong performance in the liquid milks and foods categories, although beverage growth was marginal at one percent.

Increased raw milk supply, with notable market share gains across Chimombe, Steri, and Lacto, drove the 20 percent growth in liquid milks. Sales volume from the Foods segment rose by 47 percent, led by Yummy yoghurt and ice cream, while improved product availability bolstered Rabroy Tomato Sauce sales.

Exports grew by 13 percent year-on-year, contributing eight percent to total sales revenue, up from six percent in the previous period.

Mr. Sachikonye indicated that despite domestic macroeconomic challenges, the group posted a profit for the year of US$3.78 million, compared to US$103 million in the prior year. The company's operating cash flow improved due to enhanced profitability in cash terms.

To improve liquidity, Dairibord is implementing measures to accelerate inventory turnover by shortening the cash operating cycle and tightening its credit risk management practices to reduce the risk of customer default. The company noted that an increase in the value of inventories by US$2.58 million and assets reclassified for sale totaling US$3.7 million left the firm in a liquid position.

“Effective January 1, 2024, the group designated 25 assets as held for disposal after meeting the IFRS 5 criteria. The sale was highly probable, and the group initiated an active program to locate buyers by signing a mandate for property disposals with three property agents in mid-January 2024.”

Dairibord's expansion into South Africa through toll manufacturing is expected to enhance its competitive edge in the region, ensuring sustainable growth and increased revenue generation.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

1 min ago | 0 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

56 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

12 hrs ago | 994 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

14 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

14 hrs ago | 2055 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1170 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

20 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

21 hrs ago | 906 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

23 hrs ago | 1702 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 728 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2810 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3230 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

01 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 200 Views

Supplier fails to deliver 50 cars to Zimra

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 880 Views

Zimbabwe police launch nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 279 Views