'Killer' cop released on bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A police detective accused of fatally shooting his colleague, Detective Constable Cassandra Hove, during a pursuit of alleged armed robbery suspects in Pumula South last month has been granted bail by the High Court.

Nomore Muradzikwa, represented by Mr. Tinashe Tashaya of Sengweni Legal Practitioners, was granted $100 bail by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo. He was remanded to April 15 pending trial.

During court proceedings, Mr. Tashaya argued that Muradzikwa accidentally shot Hove during a struggle with the armed suspect. The defense stated that a bullet fired by Muradzikwa hit the suspect on the arm before ricocheting and striking the deceased in the left breast.

"The applicant will state that he and his colleagues did not immediately realize the bullet had hit the now-deceased since she was not bleeding. They only became aware of it when they arrived at the clinic, where nurses were trying to resuscitate her," said Mr. Tashaya.

He further explained that since multiple shots were fired at the suspect, it was initially unclear which bullet struck Hove. The police had to wait for a post-mortem and ballistic report before determining the source of the fatal shot, leading to the delay in Muradzikwa's arrest.

Mr. Tashaya added that Muradzikwa was fully aware of the ongoing investigation and the ballistic report findings prior to his arrest. "If he intended to abscond, he could have done so, but he remained and is prepared to stand trial," he said.

The defense also dismissed concerns over witness interference, arguing that all witnesses are police officers, making it difficult for Muradzikwa to influence them given their professional roles.

As part of his bail conditions, Muradzikwa is required to reside at his given address until the case is finalized, refrain from interfering with witnesses or investigations, and report to the police once a week.

However, the State, represented by Mr. Kudakwashe Jaravaza, opposed bail, citing the gravity of the crime and the risk of absconding. "The courts can refuse bail if there is a likelihood that the accused may interfere with witnesses or investigations. Given that he worked in the same office as the deceased, there is a significant risk of interference," argued Mr. Jaravaza.

He further noted that investigations into the case were still ongoing, increasing the risk of interference if Muradzikwa remained free. "It is not difficult to argue that the applicant, given the nature of his job, could influence witnesses or access crucial evidence," he added.

The shooting incident occurred on March 6, with Muradzikwa being arrested on March 17 following the completion of preliminary investigations.

Source - the chronicle
