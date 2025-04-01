Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) Matabeleland South provincial coordinator has expressed immense pride and congratulations to South African-based Zimbabwean pugilist, Monica Mkandla, for her remarkable achievements in the sport.

Mkandla was recently named the Outstanding Professional Female Boxer of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) held in Harare, an accolade that cements her growing reputation in international boxing.

The 25-year-old has been on an impressive rise, establishing herself as a formidable force in the ring. Her victory in the World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan Africa Bantamweight Championship last year, where she defeated Tanzanian boxer Engine Kayange, added another prestigious title to her collection.

Since making her professional debut in August 2022, Mkandla has maintained an unblemished record, securing six consecutive wins. Among her notable victories are triumphs over seasoned opponents such as Pamela Mutanga, Nomusa Ngema, and Mitchell Mubaya.

Matabeleland South provincial coordinator, Maculwamahle Nkomo, commended Mkandla for her hard work and dedication, emphasizing the significance of her achievement for the region.

"I am overwhelmed with pride and joy as I congratulate our female professional boxer, Monica Mkandla, on her outstanding achievement — winning the national award for Outstanding Professional Female Boxer of the Year. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and dedication. It's a proud moment, not just for her or Matabeleland South, but for our entire region," said Nkomo.

Mkandla's success story continues to inspire aspiring young boxers in Zimbabwe, demonstrating that talent, coupled with determination, can lead to international recognition. Her growing reputation in the sport is expected to open more doors for Zimbabwean athletes on the global boxing stage.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Killer, #Cop, #Bail

Comments


Must Read

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

1 min ago | 0 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

56 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

12 hrs ago | 994 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

14 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

14 hrs ago | 2055 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1170 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

20 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

21 hrs ago | 906 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

23 hrs ago | 1702 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 728 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2810 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3230 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

01 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 200 Views

Supplier fails to deliver 50 cars to Zimra

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 880 Views

Zimbabwe police launch nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 279 Views