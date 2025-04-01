Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) Matabeleland South provincial coordinator has expressed immense pride and congratulations to South African-based Zimbabwean pugilist, Monica Mkandla, for her remarkable achievements in the sport.Mkandla was recently named the Outstanding Professional Female Boxer of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) held in Harare, an accolade that cements her growing reputation in international boxing.The 25-year-old has been on an impressive rise, establishing herself as a formidable force in the ring. Her victory in the World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan Africa Bantamweight Championship last year, where she defeated Tanzanian boxer Engine Kayange, added another prestigious title to her collection.Since making her professional debut in August 2022, Mkandla has maintained an unblemished record, securing six consecutive wins. Among her notable victories are triumphs over seasoned opponents such as Pamela Mutanga, Nomusa Ngema, and Mitchell Mubaya.Matabeleland South provincial coordinator, Maculwamahle Nkomo, commended Mkandla for her hard work and dedication, emphasizing the significance of her achievement for the region."I am overwhelmed with pride and joy as I congratulate our female professional boxer, Monica Mkandla, on her outstanding achievement — winning the national award for Outstanding Professional Female Boxer of the Year. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and dedication. It's a proud moment, not just for her or Matabeleland South, but for our entire region," said Nkomo.Mkandla's success story continues to inspire aspiring young boxers in Zimbabwe, demonstrating that talent, coupled with determination, can lead to international recognition. Her growing reputation in the sport is expected to open more doors for Zimbabwean athletes on the global boxing stage.