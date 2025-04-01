Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sakunda Holdings CEO, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, is set to headline the much-anticipated Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Investment Indaba, a two-day event scheduled to begin on Wednesday.The event, which will run over two days, is expected to bring together key stakeholders from various sectors including local government, education, and the private sector. Among the attendees will be representatives from the City of Bulawayo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the National University of Science and Technology, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, and the Zimbabwe School of Mines.According to the official programme, Tagwirei will serve as the guest of honour, delivering an address on investment opportunities and the role of business in regional economic development. His participation underscores the growing role of the private sector in driving Zimbabwe's economic growth, particularly in the wake of reforms and initiatives aimed at fostering a business-friendly environment.Other notable figures at the event include the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, and JRG Contracting CEO, James Ross Goddard. Mr Goddard will provide insights into the crucial role the private sector plays in supporting devolution and enhancing local economic development across the region.Additionally, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company's Chief Finance Officer, Innocent Tshuma, will present on key infrastructure projects aimed at transforming Bulawayo into a hub for investment. His presentation will include updates on the construction of a new convention center, a three-star hotel, and high-end retail shops, all of which are expected to attract both local and international investors.The Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Investment Indaba is seen as a key platform for fostering dialogue between business leaders, government officials, and academic institutions, with a focus on unlocking the region's potential and attracting investment that will create jobs and stimulate economic growth.The event is expected to provide valuable networking opportunities and insights into the development projects and business initiatives that will shape the future of Bulawayo and the surrounding areas.