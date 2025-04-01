SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's Ministry of Home Affairs has granted a temporary reprieve to thousands of foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, by extending the deadline for visa and permit holders whose documents expired at the end of March. The new deadline, set for 30th September 2025, follows delays in processing visa and permit applications, offering much-needed relief to those awaiting the finalisation of their immigration status.This extension was announced on Tuesday by South Africa's Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Leon Schreiber, under Immigration Directive Number 4 of 2025. The directive provides a temporary concession for foreign nationals impacted by delays in visa appeals and manual applications processing.The decision holds particular significance for Zimbabweans holding the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP), a permit system that has seen multiple iterations since 2009, when it began as the Dispensation of Zimbabweans Project (DZP). ZEP holders, many of whom have been in South Africa for years, have faced uncertainty about their legal status as their permits approach expiration in November 2025. Around 178,000 Zimbabweans are eligible to apply for new exemption permits, but delays in processing, particularly related to printing and appeals, have left many in limbo.Dr. Schreiber acknowledged the difficulties caused by the backlogs in his announcement, explaining that despite efforts to clear the backlog, many applications were still not ready for collection before the previous March 31st deadline due to delays in the printing process. "The Department of Home Affairs has been working to clear the backlog, but many applications will not be completed before the deadline of March 31, 2025, as previously stated," he said.The extension will allow the Department to process pending applications and grant applicants more time to collect their outcomes and submit further applications for the appropriate visas. The concession also allows applicants who wish to abandon their waiver applications and leave South Africa before September 30 to do so without being declared undesirable under immigration laws. Those waiting for the outcome of their waiver applications can travel in and out of South Africa without legal repercussions until the new deadline.Dr. Schreiber clarified that this temporary concession applies to long-term visa applicants, whose visa applications are still pending as of the directive's date. However, the extension does not cover individuals awaiting the outcome of permanent residence applications, which require applicants to ensure their legal stay is valid at all times.The extension applies only to foreign nationals who have been legally admitted to South Africa and have submitted applications via VFS Global. Applicants must be able to provide a verifiable receipt for their applications through the VFS tracking system.This announcement brings much-needed relief to Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals whose legal status was at risk due to administrative delays. However, the long-term future of Zimbabweans in South Africa remains uncertain as the country works to phase out the exemption permits.The Zimbabwean government has urged its citizens in South Africa to regularise their stay through South Africa's mainstream visa system or prepare for repatriation. With this extension, foreign nationals will have a clearer path toward resolving their immigration status, but ongoing uncertainty around the future of the ZEP underscores the need for continued dialogue between the two nations on immigration issues.