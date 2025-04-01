Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Community radio stations in Zimbabwe are grappling with a sustainability crisis due to chronic under-funding, weak financial management, and infrastructural shortcomings, the Parliamentary Committee on Media and Broadcasting was told.

In a presentation before the committee, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) outlined the challenges faced by community radio stations, despite their pivotal role in promoting access to information, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering community engagement.

According to BAZ, community radio stations in Zimbabwe are struggling to secure long-term financial sustainability, primarily due to poor financial management systems and a reliance on unpredictable donor funding. The report highlighted that many stations lack diversified revenue streams, leaving them vulnerable to fluctuating donor support.

"Limited revenue streams and a heavy dependence on donor funding have created financial instability for these stations. The situation is made worse by inadequate internal controls, especially in terms of managing advertising revenue, which remains a crucial source of income," BAZ officials said.

The lack of community ownership and representation within governance structures is another barrier to the long-term viability of these stations, the authority noted. Some initial sponsors, who provided financial support or facilities, continue to exert undue influence over station operations, undermining the stations' ability to develop content that genuinely reflects community needs.

"Some sponsors, despite their initial support, are reluctant to let go of their influence, subtly dictating programming choices. Additionally, some individuals who donated buildings are now trying to control content, which compromises the station's independence and community-driven focus," the report added.

A significant hurdle is the insufficient transmission infrastructure, which hampers community radio stations from reaching their designated audiences effectively. Power outages at transmission sites continue to disrupt broadcasting, despite some stations having installed solar backups for studio facilities. These power issues at transmission sites remain a persistent challenge for uninterrupted service.

"Frequent power outages at transmission sites cause signal loss, disrupting broadcasts and affecting the stations' ability to maintain consistent programming. While solar backup solutions have been implemented for studio facilities, the lack of stable power at transmission sites continues to pose a major challenge," the BAZ officials said.

Additionally, the high staff turnover rate at these stations remains a persistent problem, as trained personnel often leave for better opportunities elsewhere. This results in a constant need for retraining and capacity development, which strains resources and disrupts the production of content.

"While capacity-building workshops are ongoing to strengthen community radio operations, the high turnover of trained staff creates a cycle of retraining that depletes resources, making it difficult for stations to sustain quality content production," the report said.

As community radio stations continue to struggle with these challenges, the need for sustainable funding models, improved governance, and robust infrastructure development has never been more pressing. For these stations to thrive, it is crucial that stakeholders - including the government, private sector, and local communities - work together to address the financial, technical, and managerial obstacles that are currently hindering their growth and impact.

Source - the chronicle
