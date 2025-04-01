Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-year-old man from Ndutshwa village in Matabeleland South province has been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted rape following an alleged break-in at the complainant's house.Justine Ndlovu appeared before Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was remanded to April 10, 2025, after the charges were read out in court.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that both the complainant and Ndlovu were from the same community. The incident occurred on the night of March 26, 2025, when Ndlovu allegedly broke into the complainant's bedroom around 10:00 PM.According to the prosecution, upon entering the bedroom, Ndlovu found the victim lying in bed and immediately requested a piece of paper to roll tobacco. The complainant reportedly informed him that she did not have any paper.Ndlovu then allegedly suggested that the complainant accompany him to his homestead, where he intended to engage in sexual intercourse with her. When she refused, Ndlovu allegedly pulled out an Okapi knife from his pocket in a bid to intimidate her.The complainant, fearing for her safety, managed to flee the scene and ran to a nearby homestead belonging to Louis Ndlovu, where she shared her ordeal. A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of Justine Ndlovu.The case is ongoing, and Ndlovu remains in custody as investigations continue.