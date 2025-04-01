Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent reshuffle of senior leaders in the security sector was aimed at suppressing a potential uprising that had been called for by former party Central Committee member, Blessed Geza.

In a statement made at the party's headquarters, Mutsvangwa explained that the security sector changes were implemented ahead of the planned uprising on March 31, with the goal of ensuring the loyalty of key security figures in the face of potential unrest.

Last week, just days before the expected uprising, Mnangagwa appointed Major General Emmanuel Matatu (74) as the new Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA). Matatu replaced Anselem Sanyatwe (69), who was retired and appointed as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture. Sanyatwe's retirement has fueled speculation about factional struggles within Zanu-PF, with reports suggesting that he is an ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is believed to be at odds with Mnangagwa over the leadership succession.

The reshuffle also included the January appointment of Fulton Mangwanya, the former head of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, as the new Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). Mangwanya took over from Isaac Moyo, a known ally of President Mnangagwa.

Furthermore, in December 2024, Mnangagwa appointed Stephen Mutamba as the new Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), succeeding Godwin Matanga.

Mutsvangwa, addressing journalists, stated that the appointments were a strategic measure to ensure the state apparatus remained under the control of trusted individuals, especially with the looming threat of an uprising.

"The President, to make sure that the state apparatus was in safe hands, made dramatic changes in the structures of our state apparatus," Mutsvangwa said. "I want to congratulate the new leaders who were put in place as we approach March 31. They have proved their capacity by ensuring that they are loyal to the President, that they defend the interests of the people of Zimbabwe, and that they uphold the professional traditions of our state apparatus, which is well-respected all over Africa."

Mutsvangwa singled out General Emmanuel Matatu, Shepherd Mutamba at ZRP, and Central Intelligence Director Fulton Mangwanya for their roles in reinforcing the country's security apparatus in what he described as a critical period.

The reshuffle comes amid heightened political tension in the country, with the government taking steps to consolidate its hold over security forces in preparation for any possible unrest.

Source - newsday
