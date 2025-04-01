Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran, Blessed Geza, on Monday called off protests aimed at challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership, citing intelligence reports alleging a plot to frame him for terrorism.The protests, dubbed M31, were triggered by widespread concerns over President Mnangagwa's alleged attempts to extend his tenure in office beyond the current constitutional limit, potentially keeping him in power until 2030. The protests, led by Geza, who is currently in hiding, were marked by gatherings of youths in Harare's Rotten Row area, where they chanted anti-government slogans and barricaded roads. Riot police intervened, using tear gas to disperse the protesters.In addition to the protests, a nationwide stay-away was observed, with many businesses closing their doors and a significant drop in attendance at government schools, as parents kept their children home due to safety concerns.Speaking from an undisclosed location on his YouTube platform, Geza stated that he had received intelligence reports suggesting a plot to frame him for terrorism. According to Geza, the information indicated that Major Sean Mnangagwa, the President's son, was planning to plant explosives at key locations in Zimbabwe and then attribute the attacks to him."I've decided to call off the protests… on hearing from intelligence sources that Major Sean Mnangagwa is planning to plant bombs in certain targets and designate me as a terrorist," Geza announced in his video message. "This is not something I want to get involved in, as it could have dire consequences for the people of Zimbabwe and for the cause I am fighting for."Geza further declared that President Mnangagwa's days in office were numbered, claiming that the protests had sent a strong message to the government. "Emmerson's days in office are numbered. I called for the 31st protests and people took heed, closing their shops to support the protests, but the police decided to block the people. This shows Mnangagwa's fear and desperation to cling onto power," Geza added.He also issued a reminder to the police, stressing that their duty was to maintain law and order, not to suppress citizens' constitutional rights. "Let me remind the police. Their duty is to maintain law and order, not to commit crimes. Their duty is to protect citizens as they exercise their constitutional rights," Geza said.Despite calling off the protests, Geza promised a "crucial announcement" on Wednesday, which he claimed would alter the course of events and take the situation to a new level.This development comes amidst growing speculation about internal struggles within Zanu-PF, particularly concerning the issue of succession. Reports suggest that President Mnangagwa is considering sidelining Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in favour of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who holds significant influence in Zimbabwe's fuel, mining, and agriculture sectors. Tagwirei is believed to be positioning himself for a future leadership role within the ruling party.In light of these tensions, the Zanu-PF Harare provincial executive has reportedly recommended the co-option of Tagwirei into the party's Central Committee, signaling his potential rise within the party ranks.As Zimbabwe navigates these political developments, all eyes are on Wednesday's anticipated announcement by Geza, which is expected to provide further insight into the ongoing political landscape.