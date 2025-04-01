Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran, Blessed Geza, on Monday called off protests aimed at challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership, citing intelligence reports alleging a plot to frame him for terrorism.

The protests, dubbed M31, were triggered by widespread concerns over President Mnangagwa's alleged attempts to extend his tenure in office beyond the current constitutional limit, potentially keeping him in power until 2030. The protests, led by Geza, who is currently in hiding, were marked by gatherings of youths in Harare's Rotten Row area, where they chanted anti-government slogans and barricaded roads. Riot police intervened, using tear gas to disperse the protesters.

In addition to the protests, a nationwide stay-away was observed, with many businesses closing their doors and a significant drop in attendance at government schools, as parents kept their children home due to safety concerns.

Speaking from an undisclosed location on his YouTube platform, Geza stated that he had received intelligence reports suggesting a plot to frame him for terrorism. According to Geza, the information indicated that Major Sean Mnangagwa, the President's son, was planning to plant explosives at key locations in Zimbabwe and then attribute the attacks to him.

"I've decided to call off the protests… on hearing from intelligence sources that Major Sean Mnangagwa is planning to plant bombs in certain targets and designate me as a terrorist," Geza announced in his video message. "This is not something I want to get involved in, as it could have dire consequences for the people of Zimbabwe and for the cause I am fighting for."

Geza further declared that President Mnangagwa's days in office were numbered, claiming that the protests had sent a strong message to the government. "Emmerson's days in office are numbered. I called for the 31st protests and people took heed, closing their shops to support the protests, but the police decided to block the people. This shows Mnangagwa's fear and desperation to cling onto power," Geza added.

He also issued a reminder to the police, stressing that their duty was to maintain law and order, not to suppress citizens' constitutional rights. "Let me remind the police. Their duty is to maintain law and order, not to commit crimes. Their duty is to protect citizens as they exercise their constitutional rights," Geza said.

Despite calling off the protests, Geza promised a "crucial announcement" on Wednesday, which he claimed would alter the course of events and take the situation to a new level.

This development comes amidst growing speculation about internal struggles within Zanu-PF, particularly concerning the issue of succession. Reports suggest that President Mnangagwa is considering sidelining Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in favour of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who holds significant influence in Zimbabwe's fuel, mining, and agriculture sectors. Tagwirei is believed to be positioning himself for a future leadership role within the ruling party.

In light of these tensions, the Zanu-PF Harare provincial executive has reportedly recommended the co-option of Tagwirei into the party's Central Committee, signaling his potential rise within the party ranks.

As Zimbabwe navigates these political developments, all eyes are on Wednesday's anticipated announcement by Geza, which is expected to provide further insight into the ongoing political landscape.

Source - Nehanda Radio

Comments


Must Read

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

1 min ago | 0 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

56 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

12 hrs ago | 994 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

14 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

14 hrs ago | 2054 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1170 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

20 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

21 hrs ago | 906 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

23 hrs ago | 1702 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 728 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2809 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3230 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

01 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 200 Views

Supplier fails to deliver 50 cars to Zimra

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 880 Views

Zimbabwe police launch nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 279 Views